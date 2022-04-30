IceManIsaac unveils ZRG Warzone loadout as good as meta Kar98k

Warzone YouTuber and content creator IceManIsaac has unveiled a ZRG 20mm sniper loadout to take over the meta following Season 3’s major nerfs to snipers such as the Swiss K31 and Kar98k.

After protracted player complaints regarding the strength of sniper rifles in Warzone, Season 3 of the Vanguard cycle finally brought major nerfs to the category as a whole.

Some weapons – like the Modern Warfare HDR and AX-50 – evaded the nerf, but the sniper category is now considerably weaker than it was prior to April 27.

As a result, players have been searching for the best new long-range weapon to tear through enemy armor and eliminate them from afar. According to YouTuber IceManIsaac, the ZRG 20mm is the perfect candidate.

Advertisement

IceManIsaac’s Season 3 ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout

Because of its cumbersome handling and slow ADS, the ZRG was never likely to topple the Kar98k or Swiss K31. After their strength has been decimated though, Isaac outlined in an April 29 video how to build the ZRG to dominate in Caldera.

Read More: Scump explains why Ranked mode is needed to save Warzone

Explaining that he received a tip from a commenter, Isaac said: “Swap out the wrapped suppressor for the Sound Moderator, and the 5 Round Mag for the Serpent Wrap.” Doing so takes the ADS speed of the ZRG down from 511ms to 421ms and barely costs players in terms of bullet velocity.

As such, Isaac’s build is slightly different from what you’d expect:

Advertisement

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon

43.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic: Royal & Kross 6x

Royal & Kross 6x Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

He finished: “I know it’s a giant anti-tank rifle that looks super clumsy, but the ZRG is meta. It’s snappy and you’re going to beam kids across the map.”

Naturally, you’ll need a close-range AR or SMG to complement your ZRG build. With that sorted, though, there’ll be nothing better to get you wins in Season 3.