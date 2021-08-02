Everything coming in Warzone Season 5: release date, map changes, new weapons, more

Warzone Season 5 is fast approaching and we’ve got the early rundown on everything to expect. From map changes to new weapons and rewards, here’s all there is to know.

With Season 4 winding down, we’re just days out from the launch of a brand new update in Warzone. While the usual assortment of weapons and cosmetics are to be expected, there’s more to Season 5 than first meets the eye.

Season 5 is expected to be the final season in the Black Ops Cold War cycle. As a result, it should serve as a setup for what’s to come in the next Call of Duty.

From potential map changes to an entirely new battle pass, here’s everything to expect in Warzone Season 5.

Warzone Season 5 release date

The current Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass is set to expire on Monday, August 9. Therefore, it’s safe to expect Season 5 starting up immediately after. However, Activision tends to release the biggest Warzone updates on Wednesdays instead. So there’s a good chance we see the Season 5 launch held back until Wednesday, August 11.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as a solid release date is locked in.

“This is Wraith… the Verdansk tests are looking good." After the destruction of the Jumpseat satellite constellation, critical data stolen from Yamantau is passed to an Operator with the unique skills to execute Stitch's endgame. The countdown to Season Five begins. pic.twitter.com/BL7dtwdTCI — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 29, 2021

Warzone Season 5 map changes

While Season 4 didn’t provide many noteworthy changes around Verdansk or Rebirth Island, Season 5 could be set to ramp things up a notch. Expected to be the final season before the launch of CoD Vanguard, Season 5 could very well be the end of Verdansk as we know it.

Early leaks have implied an entirely new WWII-themed map is on the way to Warzone. As a result, Season 5 may need to set the scene as we transition to the new area. It’s safe to expect a few map changes throughout Season 5 as this all unfolds.

It’s too early to gauge what that might look like, but we could be in store for one of the biggest seasons yet when it comes to fresh map changes.

Warzone Season 5 new weapons

With each and every season comes a range of new weapons. That trend is expected to continue in Season 5 with new guns likely on the way.

Throughout Season 4 Warzone received a new SMG, AR, LMG, melee weapon, and even a Nail Gun. While double-ups could come through, it may be safe to assume the likes of a sniper rifle, tactical rifle, or even shotgun are in store for Season 5.

We’ll update you here as new weapons are revealed for Warzone Season 5.

Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass

No different from every seasonal update in recent years, Warzone Season 5 will bring its own Battle Pass. With 100-tiers of new content on the horizon, players can expect new Operators, Blueprints, vehicle skins, and more.

As always, the new Battle Pass will provide free rewards along with a premium track to boot.

Just a few days out from the Season 5 update, be sure to check back for frequent updates as the new patch rolls out.