Logo
Call of Duty

Best Bullfrog loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 15/Feb/2021 10:05

by James Busby
Bullfrog SMG
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The Bullfrog is capable of unleashing plenty of highly-damaging rounds in a matter of seconds. Although it’s not as popular as some other weapons in-game, it’s still a great SMG for those that enjoy the run and gun playstyle. 

Despite not being the most popular weapon in Black Ops Cold War, the Bullfrog is an incredibly strong SMG that is often overlooked by a lot of players. With the right attachments, it’s the perfect weapon for smaller maps where opponents can come out of nowhere.

Whether you prefer to aggressively flank your foes or just want a gun you can rely on in close-quarter fights, the Bullfrog is always a good option. In order to help you get the most out of the Bullfrog, we’ve put together a loadout that maximizes all this gun’s strengths. 

Best Bullfrog loadout

Bullfrog SMG
Activision / Treyarch
The Bullfrog SMG can be a laser beam with the right attachments.

Here’s the best loadout you can use on your Bullfrog in Black Ops Cold War:

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 7.4” Task Force
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 85 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Perks

  1. Flak Jacket
  2. Scavenger
  3. Ninja

Equipment

  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard

  • Gunfighter

Black Ops Cold War’s maps offer plenty of opportunities for players to best their opponents in close-quarters combat. This Gunfighter loadout aims to bolster every aspect of the gun, making it more stable and deadly than ever before. 

First up is the Microflex LED. This optic offers excellent clarity thanks to its unobtrusive design, while the 1.25x zoom makes it perfect for spotting out close to mid-range targets. The Bullfrog does have some pretty strong vertical recoil, so the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Grip will keep the gun in control, allowing you to lock onto your target.

Even with these attachments, you’ll still need to pull down on your mouse/analog stick to control the bullet spread during mid-range firefights. However, the increased damage range/bullet velocity from the 7.4” Task Force does make it more viable outside of the usual SMG range. 

Of course, it’s still often best to avoid any areas that have particularly big sightlines. Instead, focus on flanking and use the Bullfrog’s great mobility to aggressively rush your enemies. 

Bullfrog Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The Bullfrog is capable of some pretty quick kill times.

The Steady Aim Laser, KGB Skeletal Stock, and GRU Elastic Wrap allow you to be more reactive in your playstyle. Not only do these speed-enhancing attachments give you increased hip fire accuracy and sprint to fire time, but they also bolster your ADS. 

These attachments are the bread and butter of any good SMG class, so you want to use them if you wish to pull off those all-important flanks. Lastly, the VDV 85 RND Fast Mag gives you a huge amount of ammo to melt multiple foes with. 

Whether your aim isn’t as accurate as it used to be or you just want to crack that reload habit, then be sure to equip this magazine. Even if you do find yourself constantly reloading after every shot, the Bullfrog’s reload animation is incredibly fast. 

That’s the well balanced Bullfrog loadout to wreak havoc across Black Ops Cold War’s smaller maps. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS explains how Warzone Season 2 teasers could lead to a new map

Published: 15/Feb/2021 4:43 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 6:52

by Brad Norton
NICKMERCS next to CoD Zombies
YouTube: NICKMERCS / Activision

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why recent Zombie teasers in Warzone could be leading us to an entirely new map once Season 2 arrives.

For the past 13 months Verdansk has been the sole map for the standard Warzone experience. While Rebirth Island arrived in December, it provided a much smaller battlefield for a completely different playlist.

At long last, the next proper map for the Call of Duty battle royale could be fast approaching, according to popular content creator NICKMERCS. With Season 2 on the horizon, the FaZe Clan member has explained why now might be the perfect time to introduce a new stage.

As teasers begin flooding the map, it’s clear that Zombies will play a large role in the future of Warzone. From bizarre machines to a change in the weather, here’s what NICKMERCS believes it’s all pointing towards.

Warzone zombies gameplay
Activision
Zombies taking over Warzone could lead us away from Verdansk.

The entire Warzone community is “on the same page” when it comes to one thing, according to the Warzone star. “Everyone’s hoping this is gonna be a new map and an in-game event.”

Leaks have hinted that March is the likely release for a major Warzone update, aligning with the Season 2 update. With teasers now appearing in-game, these reports have more weight to them than ever before.

Though in order to get to a new map, something dramatic could be in store. Months of leaks and easter eggs have suggested that a nuclear event could be on the way. “There’s always a conversation about a big nuke hitting the map,” NICKMERCS explained. What better reason to nuke Verdansk than Zombies?

“Maybe this means we’re going to see zombies in the future,” he said. “Zombies takeover, we drop the nuke, blow up the map, and we go somewhere else.”

This theory certainly makes sense and with various reports of new Zombie modes as well, everything appears to be aligned for a major Season 2 shakeup.

Will Verdansk be gone forever? What will the new map look like? How different will Warzone be in Year 2? These are all questions we should have answers for over the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for new teasers in Warzone soon.