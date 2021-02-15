Best Bullfrog loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Bullfrog is capable of unleashing plenty of highly-damaging rounds in a matter of seconds. Although it’s not as popular as some other weapons in-game, it’s still a great SMG for those that enjoy the run and gun playstyle.

Despite not being the most popular weapon in Black Ops Cold War, the Bullfrog is an incredibly strong SMG that is often overlooked by a lot of players. With the right attachments, it’s the perfect weapon for smaller maps where opponents can come out of nowhere.

Whether you prefer to aggressively flank your foes or just want a gun you can rely on in close-quarter fights, the Bullfrog is always a good option. In order to help you get the most out of the Bullfrog, we’ve put together a loadout that maximizes all this gun’s strengths.

Best Bullfrog loadout

Here’s the best loadout you can use on your Bullfrog in Black Ops Cold War:

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Spetsnaz Compensator Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: VDV 85 RND Fast Mag

VDV 85 RND Fast Mag Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Perks

Flak Jacket Scavenger Ninja

Equipment

Tactical: Stimshot

Stimshot Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard

Gunfighter

Black Ops Cold War’s maps offer plenty of opportunities for players to best their opponents in close-quarters combat. This Gunfighter loadout aims to bolster every aspect of the gun, making it more stable and deadly than ever before.

First up is the Microflex LED. This optic offers excellent clarity thanks to its unobtrusive design, while the 1.25x zoom makes it perfect for spotting out close to mid-range targets. The Bullfrog does have some pretty strong vertical recoil, so the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Grip will keep the gun in control, allowing you to lock onto your target.

Even with these attachments, you’ll still need to pull down on your mouse/analog stick to control the bullet spread during mid-range firefights. However, the increased damage range/bullet velocity from the 7.4” Task Force does make it more viable outside of the usual SMG range.

Of course, it’s still often best to avoid any areas that have particularly big sightlines. Instead, focus on flanking and use the Bullfrog’s great mobility to aggressively rush your enemies.

The Steady Aim Laser, KGB Skeletal Stock, and GRU Elastic Wrap allow you to be more reactive in your playstyle. Not only do these speed-enhancing attachments give you increased hip fire accuracy and sprint to fire time, but they also bolster your ADS.

These attachments are the bread and butter of any good SMG class, so you want to use them if you wish to pull off those all-important flanks. Lastly, the VDV 85 RND Fast Mag gives you a huge amount of ammo to melt multiple foes with.

Whether your aim isn’t as accurate as it used to be or you just want to crack that reload habit, then be sure to equip this magazine. Even if you do find yourself constantly reloading after every shot, the Bullfrog’s reload animation is incredibly fast.

That's the well balanced Bullfrog loadout to wreak havoc across Black Ops Cold War's smaller maps.