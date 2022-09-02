Warzone September 2 update patch notes: Serpentine nerf, Gas Mask changes, more

Warzone Season 5 is well underway and the September 2 update is patching up a few holes created by the new content and bringing yet another Serpentine nerf into the game.

The final Vanguard-based season of Warzone is underway and the battle royale experience underwent some big changes as a result. From new game modes to new blueprints, there was quite a lot to unpack in the Season 5 patch notes and this new update aimed to clean things up a bit

One smaller adjustment, a third nerf to Serpentine in as many months, also arrived in this update in a move the devs hope will make the perk’s counters more effective. This move was announced back in August but is only now going live.

The biggest thing in this update is the arrival of that aforementioned Serpentine nerf. Now players will only receive the extra layer of protection that the perk offers while using Tactical Sprint.

This change means that the window of time in which an enemy is protected during a gunfight is dramatically lowered unless they’re able to reset the high-speed ability at some point during their escape attempt.

According to the patch notes, this will make options like ‘Frangible-Disabling’ and the Vanguard gunperk ‘Disable’ more effective against the highly-picked survivability booster.

Accompanying this change was a tweak to Gas Masks, particularly some improvements for those who use the manual toggle setting. The mask will now appear in the first slot of the Quick Inventory Menu, making it easier to access overall.

Operation Last Call also saw some minor changes, the details of which will be explained in the full patch notes below.

This limited-time, Heroes-versus-Villains-themed Mode is currently live and available for all Players to experience until September 14th. We’ve made a couple of small adjustments that we think will help improve the experience:

Event tokens now reward 200 points, up from 100 points This applies to Event tokens acquired in other Modes as well

Bombs and Defuse Kits have been reenabled in the Buy Station

GENERAL

We’ve seen positive reactions to the “8-Bit Warfare” Mastercraft Bundle and the included “NOCLIP” EX1 (VG) Blueprint. That said, we’ve also heard feedback that Players have found the overlaid, low-framerate retro gaming filter to be overwhelming and, in some cases, even causing nausea. We have therefore made a change to remove this filter so that the Blueprint still looks 8-bit but plays like a glorious modern day Weapon.

Warzone September 2 update gameplay changes

Supply Box UAV Adjustment Removed Resurgence Supply Boxes from appearing on Supply Box UAV scans to focus the scan on the best Supply Boxes.



QUALITY OF LIFE

Gas Mask Adjustments Gas Masks will now appear in the first slot of the Quick Inventory Menu for easier access during engagements for players using the Manual Gas Mask toggle. Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how players manually equip the Gas Mask.



BUG FIXES

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the idle/unlooted sound effect of Event tokens to be louder than intended.

Fixed an issue with Operation: Last Call causing the incorrect victory banner to appear if a team wins during overtime.

Fixed an issue preventing Field Upgrades and Equipment from being destroyed when placed in lava.

Fixed an issue causing the Serpentine Perk icon to appear even if the Player was not under the effects of it.

PERKS

Serpentine Serpentine is now only active while in Tactical Sprint.



We’ve updated Serpentine to now only be in effect during Tactical Sprint instead of regular Sprint. We expect that this change, along with the existing hard counters that are available in “Frangible – Disabling” and the VG Gunperk “Disable” will result in both a more consistent engagement experience and encourage further exploration of weapon builds.