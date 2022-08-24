All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

Season 5 addresses Warzone’s long-range meta, improves previously forgotten classes, and reworks weapons scopes.

Season 4 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs targeted assault rifles and their growing long-range dominance. Raven said, “The current health of the Long-Range Assault Rifle category is not where we’d like it to be; as it stands, the best performing builds are ones that result in the least amount of recoil.”

Warzone Season 5 accomplishes the same goal but from a different angle. Raven Software added sniper glints to the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x and the 1013 Variable 4-8x. A sniper glint reveals a player’s location after shooting a weapon, so now players can quickly locate players abusing ARs from unrealistic ranges.

Last Stand also buffs marksman rifles. Vanguard marksman rifles now use assault rifle ammunition instead of sniper rifle. AR ammo is easier to find, making marksman rifles more viable. Let’s see what else Season 5 has to offer for weapon balancing.

In Raven Software’s Season 5 blog, the developers spoke about their reasoning behind adding sniper glints to assault rifles.

“This will have a significant impact on the long-range playstyle, enabling wider options and not total domination from Vanguard Assault rifles,” Raven said.

Season 4 Reloaded brought sniper rifles back into Warzone’s meta, and Season 5 builds upon those improvements. The developers further decreased flinch for heavy sniper rifles and light sniper rifles.

Raven said, “we expect this category of Weapons to be in a solid position going forward.”

The KGM40, Armaguerra, and Marco 5 were hit hard by nerfs, while The Vargo-S, M1928, and M1 Garand benefited from substantial buffs.

Here is the complete list of Season 5 weapon buffs and nerfs.

All Warzone Season 5 buffs and nerfs in Reloaded update

» Assault Rifles «

AS44 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 22, down from 24

Kovalevskaya 615mm Damage Range Increased to 30%, up from 20% Vertical Recoil Control increased to 15%, up from 12%

ZAC 12B Custom Initial Firing Recoil increased to 14%, up from 10% Movement Speed penalty decreased to -3%, up from -4%



The unquestioned strength of the AS44 (VG) was encroaching on the sub-machine gun class and less its Assault Rifle brethren. We’re making a modification to the close-range damage profile and compensating with more recoil control, enabling the Weapon to perform as a more reliable Sniper-Support.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 40



Cooper Carbine (VG)

Compressed Rounds Recoil Control penalty increased to -4.5%, down from -3.5%

22″ Cooper Custom Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 50%



KG M40 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 23, down from 25

Sprint to Fire Time increased to 1.02, up from 1.0

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Muzzle Velocity decreased to 38%, down from 45% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 24%, down from 30% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 17%, down from 20%

6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity penalty increased to -15%, down from -10% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 12%, down from 14% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 16%, down from 20%

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Movement Speed Scaler decreased to 0.98, down from 0.985 ADS Time Penalty increased to -5%, up from -2.5%

VDD 22G Padded Recoil Control decreased to 12.5%, down from 14%



The KG M40 (VG) continued to climb after the last round of adjustments, so we’re making a further reduction of its long-range damage profile combined with some reasonable accuracy adjustments. The result is a Weapon that should exist firmly in the camp of “Newcomer friendly” but other Weapons will be preferable for higher skilled Players.

Grau 5.56 (MW)

Max Damage Increased to 29, up from 28

Max Damage Range increased to 1240, up from 1200

Neck Damage multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Groza (BOCW)

Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Vargo 52 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 280ms, down from 300ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 280ms, down from 300ms

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd ADS Time Penalty Decreased to -10%, down from -15%



Vargo-S (VG)

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Damage Range Penalty removed Sprint to Fire penalty decreased to 1.1, up from 1.15

Nazaryan 336mm AG Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -40%, up from -45% Sprint to Fire penalty removed

Gabrielyan LW 298mm Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -60%, up from -80%

6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45

8mm Mauser 30 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 30

.30-06 38 Round Mags Rate of Fire increased by 50%

Mirzoyan Custom SK2 Movement speed penalty decreased to -2%, up from -4%



Season Four Reloaded’s newcomer struggled to find a firm identity in the long-range AR class. We’re making some all-round modifications to smoothen out the experience, while compensating for the slightly below average Torso damage profile with the most generous “Critical Box” of the Vanguard Assault Rifles, with the Neck now matching the Headshot multiplier.

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

VDD 760mm 05B Horizontal Recoil Decreased to 20%, down from 30% Muzzle Velocity decreased to 40%, down from 45%

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums ADS Time Scaler penalty decreased to -10%, up from -7%



» Light Machine Guns «

UGM-8 (VG)

Sustained Recoil Slightly Adjusted

Type 11 (VG)

Sakura 487mm Shrouded Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -11.5% down from -15% Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 32%, up from 30%

5.6mm 45 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty removed



» Marksman Rifles «Vanguard Marksman Rifles have been held back by their restriction of using Sniper Ammunition. In Season Five we’re making large changes to these Weapons to now use Assault Rifle Ammunition instead, along with rebalancing the handling and damage potential of each Weapon in the class.

Flinch Decreased on Marksman Rifles by 33%

Vanguard Marksman Rifles now use Assault Rifle Ammunition.

SVT-40 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 400ms, down from 450ms

ZAC 730mm Precision Barrel ADS Time penalty increased to – 8%, down from -7%

.303 British 15 Round Mag Damage Penalty increased to -10%, down from -7% ADS Time decreased to 2%, down from 4% Recoil Control now 5%, down from 32%

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mag Damage Penalty increased to -17%, up from -11% Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 30%, down from 50% ADS Time decreased to 1%, down from 2% Recoil control now 10%, down from 45%



M1 Garand (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 13.4%

.303 British 12 Round Clips Magazine Capacity Increased to 16 rounds, up from 12 Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 25%

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drum Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 25%, down from 43% Movement Speed decreased to -4% down from 2% Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 31%

.30-06 16 Round Mag Magazine Capacity Increased to 30 rounds, up from 16

.30-06 20 Round Drum Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 Movement Speed penalty increased to -4%, up from -2%



G-43 (VG)

Max Damage increased to 35, up from 34

Min Damage increased to 31, up from 28

ZP 770mm Precision Barrel ADS Time penalty decreased to -2%, up from -6%

Fitzherbert 500mm Rapid Recoil Recovery now increased by 10%

Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto Barrel Vertical Recoil increased to 20%, up from 2% Horizontal recoil penalty decreased to -10%, up from -40%

8mm Klauser 20 Round Mag Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 ADS Time penalty decreased to -2%, down from 4%



M1916 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 310ms, down from 340ms

ZP Custom Barrel Recoil Recovery now increased by 10%

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mag Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5%, down from 20%



Crossbow (MW)

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

» Melee «

Combat Shield (VG)

Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 0.785, down from 0.8

Scythe (BOCW)

Melee Damage increased to 150, up from 145

Attack Speed increased by 20%

Attack interrupt time decreased to 450ms, down from 660ms

Dual Kodachis (MW)

Standing and crouching melee range decreased to 1.7m, down from 2.4m

Prone melee range decreases to 1.2m, down from 1.7m

Standing and crouched charged melee lunge increased to 2.4m, up from 1.7m

» Handguns «

Klauser (VG)

Wyvern 170mm 29L Damage Range increased to 40%, up from 20% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -25% Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5%, up from -10% Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5, up from -4%

Fitzherbert 200mm BL Muzzle Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40% ADS Time Penalty decreased to- 6%, up from -12 Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -1.5% ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -2%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity Increased to 16, up from 12 Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4%, down from -10%



» Sniper Rifles «Snipers have almost climbed to the ideal healthy usage rate, and for the first time we’re seeing a good spread of different Weapons being used depending on map and situation. With the rebalancing of some of the Vanguard Optics and a further reduction of flinch, we expect this category of Weapons to be in a solid position going forward.

Flinch Decreased on Heavy Sniper Rifles by 11%

Flinch Decreased on Light Sniper Rifles by 40%

LW3 – Tundra (BOCW)

Damage Range Increased to 69 meters, up from 61 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.52, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.05

Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 430ms, down from 460ms

Type 99 (VG)

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper Neck Damage Multiplier scale increased to 1.62, up from 1.0 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.181 Sprint to Fire Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -18%



3-Line Rifle (VG)

.30-06 20 Round Mags Damage Bonus decreased to 7%, down from 10% Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -6.5% , up from -10%



» Shotguns «

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Locational Damage Multipliers decreased to 2.5%, down from 5%

Sawed-Off Damage Range Penalty increased to -25%, down from -20% Bonus Damage decreased to 15%, down from 20%



» Submachine Guns «

We’re making some adjustments to widen the Close Range meta even further by making additional changes to the best performers, and giving some much needed attention to some old favorites.

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scale decreased to 1.32, down from 1.36

Imerito 550mm 03P Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10%, down from 15% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20%

Imerito 180mm Short Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -15%, up from -10%

Botti 570mm Precisione Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.14, down from 1.2 Muzzle Velocity decreased to 30%, down from 40% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 35%

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 20% Damage Range Bonus removed, down from 5%

9mm 60 Round Mags Movement Speed Penalty increased to -3%, down from -1% ADS Time penalty increased to -8%, down from -6%

Imerito TA Skeletal Initial Recoil decreased to 10%, down from 15% Sustained Recoil penalty increased to -10%, down from -7.5%



Marco 5 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 34

Mid Damage decreased to 29, down from 30

Mid Damage Range increased to 20 meters, up from 15 meters

Imerito 342mm 04P Muzzle Velocity decreased to 40%, down from 50% Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 8%

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Vertical Recoil Control penalty increased to -25%, down from -21% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to -15%, down from -12%



H4 Blixen (VG)

Bergström 17″ F3 Recoil Control Decreased to 30%, down from 45%

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Headshot Multiplier Removed Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.13, up from 1.0 Movement Speed Scale Decreased to 0.97, down from 1.02 ADS Time Scalar Penalty decreased to -4%, up from -3%



UGR (BOCW)

Magazine Capacity increased to 45, up from 40

Explosive Flechettes Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 36



Fennec (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.4, up from 1.01

Leg and Foot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

M1928 (VG)

Chariot 2.5″ Rate of Fire decreased to 10%, down from 15% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -35%, up from -50%

Chariot 5.5″ Min Damage increased to 22, up from 21

8mm Kurz 50 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to 15%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -25%, up from -30%

8mm Kurz 100 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to 15%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -25%, up from -30%



PPSh-41 (VG)

ZAC 300mm Hip Fire Accuracy penalty decreased to -15%, up from -20% Damage Range increased to 25%, up from 20%

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range Penalty increased to -25%, down from -20%

ZAC Folding Recoil Recovery increased by 10%



Submachine Gun Bravo (MW)

Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.8 meters, down from 19.1 meters

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 18

Striker 45 (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.12, up from 1.01

ATTACHMENTS

» Muzzles «

MX Silencer

Recoil Control decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 12%

Damage Range decreased to 7.5%, down from 10%

M1928 Silencer

Recoil Control decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 12%

Damage Range decreased to 7.5%, down from 10%

Mercury Silencer

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 4%, down from 5%

» Scopes «

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Sniper Glint has been enabled

Recoil Control Decreased to 1%, down from 5%

Flinch Resistance decreased

Assault Rifles: ADS Penalty increased to -10%, up from -4%



1913 Variable 4-8x

Sniper Glint has been enabled

Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 10%

Flinch Resistance decreased

Assault Rifles: ADS Penalty increased to -12%, up from -8%



» Gunperks «

Tight Grip