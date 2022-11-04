Best Minibak Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The Minibak is a deadly and highly-mobile SMG in Modern Warfare 2 that shreds opponents at close quarters if you have a meta loadout for the weapon.

When it comes to melting foes at close-range and clearing out rooms in seconds, nothing does it better than an SMG in Modern Warfare 2.

However, with so many options available to choose in the category, picking the strongest from the bunch can be a tough task.

Well, if you’re looking for mobility, a fast TTK, and quick ADS times, then look no further than the Minibak.

This pint-sized SMG packs a punch and deals serious damage to enemies with a top-tier loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Minibak Modern Warfare 2 loadout

The Minibak is deadly at close-quarters in Modern Warfare 2.

Attachments

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser: STOVL DR Laser Box

STOVL DR Laser Box Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

For starters, equip the Minibak with the XTEN RR-40 muzzle and BAK-9 279mm Barrel as these attachments significantly boost the SMG’s bullet velocity and damage range. Not only that, they suppress the weapon’s gunfire, allowing you to eliminate your foes while going unnoticed.

Next, utilize the True-Tac Grip and Otrezat Stock to enhance the Minibak’s ADS speed and overall mobility. This will turn you into a menace at close quarters as you’ll be on top of opponents before they can react.

Finally round off the loadout with the STOVL DR Laser Box to increase the gun’s hip-fire accuracy. This is absolutely essential during intense skirmishes when a foe catches you off guard and you don’t have time to ADS.

Best Minibak Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Tactical: Stim

Kick off your perk choices with Scavenger as this perk will make sure that you’ll never run out of ammo in the midst of an impressive killstreak. There’s nothing worse than taking a gunfight just to realize you have no bullets left in your gun, and this top-tier perk will ensure that will never happen.

Next up is Tracker, a brilliant perk for SMG users who want to hunt down their foes and track their position on the map. If you’re looking to rack up kills, it’s safe to say this is a must-use option.

When it comes to your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a strong option as you want to be able to switch to your secondary quickly just in case your Minibak runs out of ammo.

For your Ultimate, Ghost is guaranteed to be useful as it keeps you concealed from the opposing team when looking for flanks.

As for equipment, a Grenade will always come in handy for flushing enemies out of power positions and a Stim is perfect for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2 is quite complicated, so you’ll need to level up multiple weapons to get your hands on the SMG. Simply follow the steps below and the Minibak will be available to you in the gunsmith:

Level up to an overall rank of 23 to unlock the Kastov 762 Level up the Kastov 762 to level 10 to obtain the Kastov 545 Level up the Kastov 545 to level 13 to get your hands on the Kastov-74U Level up the Kastov-74U to level 15 and you’ll get the Vaznev-9K Finally ranking up the Vaznev-9K to level 14 will unlock the Minibak

Alternative to the Minibak Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If the Minibak doesn’t fit your playstyle in Modern Warfare 2, then it may be time to test out the Fennec 45.

This lethal SMG may have a small mag size, but it’s equipped with the best-in-class fire rate in the game, giving it a devastating TTK.

Of course, to maximize its power, you’ll need a meta loadout and luckily, we’ve got exactly that right here.

Now that you have the best Minibak loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

