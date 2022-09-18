All Modern Warfare 2 beta maps and game modes

The Modern Warfare 2 beta is here and players are getting their first taste of the next era of Call of Duty. While the experience is a bit limited, we’ve compiled all of the maps and game modes that are available to play throughout the early preview.

At long last, the Modern Warfare 2 beta is here and players are diving deep into everything the sequel has to offer so far. From up-close madness to a more relaxed, calculated playstyle, there’s a wealth of new things to get a feel for this time around.

It might only be scratching the surface of what the full title will be bringing to the table, but here are all of the maps and modes that are currently available in the beta.

Every map in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

At the time of writing, there are four battlefields for players to duke it out on. Each of these locations offers a unique feeling from one another and even though it’s a small sample size, the various regions and climates offer quite the varied experience already.

Valderas Museum

Activision This sterile museum area is an unconventional place for war to show up but that doesn’t stop it from being fun.

This modern exhibit plants players in a non-traditional warzone full of priceless artifacts and structures. It’s bright and clean with a mix of close-range alleys and long-distance sightlines.

While it might seem like an odd place for a firefight to go down, the scattered displays and mixed terrain makes for an intriguing combination to take on the competition.

Farm 18

Activision Farm 18 brings a throwback vibe to a map with modern pacing.

This is the smallest map in the beta and offers the aggressive players of the world a chance to really get loose. This is the ideal map for anyone who likes to roll with an SMG or a Shotgun as their primary because there are very few opportunities to get picked off from distance.

The environment calls back to maps like Downpour of the franchise’s past, though the faster gameplay is more reminiscent of Shoot House than the CoD 4 classic.

Mercado Las Almas

A mix of industrial and residential buildings, Mercado Las Almas is a vibrant battleground that also offers up a mix of tight alleyways and straight-on sightlines, meaning every player should be able to find a niche for themselves in the chaos.

Overall it is on the smaller side, so objective-based matches will likely get hectic as traffic begins to flood into the key connecting points around the map.

Breenbergh Hotel

Activision This hotel invites opportunists to pitch a tent and collect some long-range kills.

This medium-sized map is deceptive in its design. While there are some tight corners to be found in the interior of the hotel, the central area is filled with long, open hallways that will surely punish anyone who gets too far ahead of themselves.

These deathtrap areas might not be as open as those found in the Ground War playlist but riskier players will have to stay on their toes and move quickly through the interior.

All game modes in Modern Warfare 2

There are six total playlists to pair with the maps, and while many of them will be familiar even to casual players, there are a few newcomers on the list as well.

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Search and Destroy

Prisoner Rescue

Knockout

3rd-Person Moshpit

Prisoner Rescue and Knockout are the standouts here, both offering new objectives to the Call of Duty universe. The former is a hostage-rescue scenario seen in other shooters like Rainbow Six and Counter-Strike, while Knockout tasks players with protecting a package as the opposing team attempt to strip it away from them.

Both of these are one-life game modes that you can learn more about in our breakdown here.

3rd Person modes also make a return to the franchise but with an updated aiming system that completely overhauls a classic experience.

That’s everything in the Modern Warfare 2 beta! For more information on what to expect in this new generation, check out the rest of our coverage here.