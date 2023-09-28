Best ISO 9mm Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The ISO 9mm has arrived giving MW2 players another SMG to take into their games, and it’s certainly a competitive choice. To help you make the most of this new addition we’ve put together the best ISO 9mm loadout in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 has introduced two new guns, the ISO 9mm & TR-76 Geist. This former of the two is a close-range submachine gun inspired by the real-world APC9.

This new gun is effectively a lower-caliber version of the existing ISO 45. It trades some of the 45’s raw firepower for increased mobility and handling. It’s the ideal choice for an aggressive run-and-gun playstyle on smaller maps.

To get the most out of the ISO 9mm you’ll need the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout possible for multiplayer, and we’ve got you covered.

Best ISO 9mm MW2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Rear Grip: EXP Shear

Much like its big brother, the ISO 9mm kicks considerably for a submachine gun. Reducing its recoil is a big priority and this is best done by using the Lacerta Compensator. This muzzle massively reduces this SMG’s side-to-side bounce and makes it much easier to control.

Since the recoil-reducing muzzles negatively impact ADS it’s best to equip the EXP Shear and VLK LZR 7mW to keep the ISO feeling snappy. As an additional bonus, these also greatly improve sprint-to-fire speed which is fantastic for playing aggressively.

Keeping with the theme of mobility and handling, the Demo Fade Tac is a strong option as it increases both Sprint Speed and Aim Walking Speed while using the ISO 9mm. It does reduce Aiming Stability somewhat but that isn’t overly important on an SMG.

The last attachment slot is tweakable based on preference but there’s no harm in using a clear close-range optic like the Cronen Mini Pro. Alternatively, some MW2 players may prefer using the 9mm High Velocity ammunition type or 50 Round Drum to make the ISO more versatile.

Activision The best ISO 9mm loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Best ISO 9mm MW2 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Shock Stick

For Base Perks, Double Time has natural synergy with SMGs like the ISO 9mm as it lets you get around faster when moving through the map. Meanwhile, Bomb Squad is one of the few Perks that can directly save your life making it well worth using.

Although it’s a less conventional choice, Hardline works well here as you are going to be getting into plenty of gunfights with this loadout. The cheaper killstreaks this Bonus Perk provides can easily tilt a game in your favor and leave the enemy team hopeless.

As is almost always the case, Ghost is the best Ultimate Perk to use in MW2. Being able to stay off the radar during the inevitable UAV spam is a big deal and without it, you’ll have a tough time flanking anyone.

A Frag Grenade is an excellent option for Lethal as it deals a lot of damage and can even be cooked to detonate with perfect timing. As for Tactical, a Shock Stick is an interesting option that can catch enemies off guard by forcing them to empty their magazine and let you push in for a free kill.

How to unlock ISO 9mm in Modern Warfare 2

The ISO 9mm can be unlocked in MW2 by reaching and completing Sector F4 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens starting from F1.

Alternatively, Modern Warfare 2 players can obtain the ISO 9mm by successfully extracting it in any DMZ game. This can be done with any blueprint dropped by either an enemy player or teammate.

Best ISO 9mm alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

The Fennec 45 is a direct competitor to the ISO 9mm and a top-tier option for dominating close-range engagements. Its raw DPS up close is hard to beat and it has remained a staple of the multiplayer meta since MW2’s launch.

Alternatively, the Chimera performs somewhat similarly to the ISO, excelling up close while holding its own at medium range. They are both a handful to control but reward capable players with an extremely competitive TTK.

That’s everything you need to know about the best ISO 9mm loadout in MW2 multiplayer. For more information on COD check out some of our other content:

