Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Lachmann Sub, better known as the iconic MP5, is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2. If you’re wondering how to set the weapon up in Al Mazrah, we’ve got the best Lachmann Sub loadout for you to try.

Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and millions of players are diving into the new era of the CoD battle royale. While there are plenty of new systems to get used to, such as the revamped circle mechanics, Warzone 2 once again tasks players with crafting the perfect loadout to secure victory.

One of the standouts in the early meta is the Lachmann Sub, which long-time fans will know as the MP5 SMG. The classic weapon is devastating at close range, so it’s no surprise that it’s already dominating loadouts.

But before you take it for a spin in Al Mazrah, you’ll need the best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone. Here are all the attachments, Perks, and equipment you’ll need.

Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: FTac M-Sub 12″ Barrel

FTac M-Sub 12″ Barrel Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

The Lachmann Sub is primarily a close-range weapon in Warzone 2, but using the XTEN Razor Comp Barrel will keep much of the gun’s recoil in check, meaning it can hold its own in mid-range encounters. Then we’ve gone for the FTac M-Sub 12″ Barrel for more recoil reduction and a buff to the damage range.

An Optic isn’t essential for the Lachmann Sub, but a clean sight like the SZ Mini makes it far easier to land shots. Mobility is essential in close-range fights, so the No Stock attachment will increase your movement speed to help you outmaneuver the enemy.

Last up is 9mm Hollow Point rounds, boosting the MP5’s hipfire accuracy for those situations when there’s no time to aim down the sight.

Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost

: Ghost Lethal : Drill Charges

: Drill Charges Tactical: Flash Grenades

The right Perks are essential for any loadout in Warzone 2, and the Lachmann Sub is no exception. We’ve started the class with Overkill to allow you to bring another primary weapon with you, ideally a long-range Sniper Rifle or Assault Rifle to strike a nice balance.

With an SMG like this, you’ll likely be running around the map, so Bomb Squad will keep you protected from any explosives thrown your way. Then we’ve picked Fast Hands to speed up reload times and to switch guns in no time at all.

In the Ultimate slot, we recommend running Ghost to stay off the enemy’s radar to open up flanking opportunities.

When it comes to equipment, the new Drill Charges are perfect for taking out players who are hiding behind cover, while Flash Grenades can cover their screen while you get the drop on them.

How to unlock the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2

To get hold of the Lachmann Sub SMG, you’ll have to use the Lachmann-566 until it reaches level 16 to unlock the right Receiver.

However, the Lachmann-566 isn’t available until you hit level 16 with the Lachmann-762, so there is some grinding needed to get the SMG.

Best Lachmann Sub alternatives in Warzone 2

If you don’t like being limited to close range by the Lachmann Sub, you could switch to the M4 Assault Rifle for something more versatile.

Or, sticking in the SMG category, the FSS Hurricane is incredibly effective while also being more effective at mid-range.

