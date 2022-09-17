How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith: Receivers and Blueprints explained

The Gunsmith got a major facelift in Modern Warfare 2. The introduction of Receivers means each individual weapon is more important than ever before and our guide will help explain everything there is to know.

Anyone who wants to jump into the Modern Warfare 2 action will be faced with the Custom Loadout menu and redesigned Gunsmith at some point in their journey. This new layout is a bit more complicated than it was in previous incarnations so it might be a lot to take in at first glance.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the new system, this is what you need to get caught up to speed and back on top of the game.

New Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith explained

The biggest change to the system comes in the form of Receivers. These operate as a base of sorts, which allows weapons to exist in different forms. For example, the standard M4 is a fully automatic Assault Rifle but with an FSS Hurricane receiver, it will operate much more like an SMG.

Each Receiver comes with a unique modification for the weapon it’s being applied to, opening up a whole new world of possibility for each body.

This also means that in order to unlock all of the attachments for the M4, a player would need to level up every one of its five Receiver options.

Another example is the Lachlann 556, which requires players to grind out to Weapon Level 13 before unlocking the receiver that allows it to become the Modern Warfare 2 equivalent of the MP5.

How do weapon blueprints work in Modern Warfare 2?

Weapon blueprints remain mostly unchanged so veteran players should already know what to expect in terms of unlocking these versions of their favorite weapons. Each variant comes with specific attachments unlocked, so players that purchase or otherwise earn these redesigns won’t need to spend time grinding for them.

The primary change here is the introduction of Weapon Vault editions, which allows users to slap on any attachment to their blueprint and still retain the alternate look of the gun, which wasn’t possible in prior games. These will be rare unlocks and regular Blueprints will function as usual.

That’s everything you need to know about the Gunsmith in Modern Warfare 2! For more information on the next era of Call of Duty, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage here.