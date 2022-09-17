How to unlock MP5 Lachmann SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 beta

Looking to get your hands on the MP5-style Lachmann 556 SMG? We’ve got all the info on how to get rolling with it in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Modern Warfare 2’s weapon system is quite different from previous years so it might be a bit of a headache trying to figure out how to unlock specific items as you learn to navigate the new structure.

This goes double for the Lachmann SMG as it doesn’t seem possible to unlock at first, but with a simple workaround, players can start leveling up the 556 and get on the road to converting it to the ever-popular MP5.

How to unlock the MP5/Lachmann SMG in Modern Warfare 2 beta

The first step in the process is to level up enough to reach Level 4 and unlock the Custom Loadout feature.

Once you’ve done that, things are pretty simple:

Create a Loadout without Overkill

Equip the Expedite 12 in your primary weapon slot

Add Overkill to the Loadout

Confirm that the Lachmann 556 has appeared in your secondary weapon slot

If the weapon showed up correctly, then you’re free to hit the multiplayer streets and begin to level it up as you would with any other weapon. While you’ll have to use it in the base form for a while, the SMG version unlocks at Weapon Level 13.

The only issue with this method is that the Lachmann must permanently stay as the secondary for your Loadout or else your progress will reset and you’ll be forced to repeat the process all over again.

So far this MP5-clone has been the weapon of choice for many of the game’s biggest names, so getting it equipped could make a world of difference for anyone who’s looking to take over their lobbies and drop some massive streaks on the opposition.