What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? Co-op, missions & more

Modern Warfare 2 is set to welcome back the popular Spec Ops mode, but is it taking the form of the OG version? Or will it resemble the Modern Warfare reboot?

Most years, Call of Duty fans are treated to another spectacle of Zombies, the round-based onslaught against the undead. But Modern Warfare 2 is set to deviate from this as the franchise has occasionally done.

Over the years we’ve seen various Survival modes come into play, but we’ve also been presented with Specs Ops mode.

It made its long-awaited comeback in 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, but it behaved differently compared to how it was presented a decade before. Activision has said Spec Ops is back, but which version of it will players be getting?

Here’s all we know about Modern Warfare 2’s Spec Ops game mode.

What is Spec Ops in Modern Warfare?

In 2008’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward included a new Spec Ops mode that offered up 23 fun and frantic mini-levels based on CoD4 and MW2.

For whatever reason, Spec Ops disappeared for many years until it was brought back when the Modern Warfare franchise was given a fresh coat of paint.

These missions were a bit longer and could include up to four players, but they didn’t quite retain the same feel as the first incarnation of Spec Ops.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops: How will it work?

Unlike Modern Warfare 2’s campaign and online multiplayer which have received a full deep dive into their qualities and what they’re about, the company has kept a bit more silent about Spec Ops so far.

This is what the official Call of Duty blog has had to say about Spec Ops: “Continue the story after the Modern Warfare II Campaign concludes with this in-depth two-player cooperative experience allowing you to explore large-scale hot zones with your fellow squadmate. Assemble your two-person strike team for a number of branching operations against [REDACTED], available at launch.”

For the time being, the details are a bit vague, but we do know that Spec Ops is going to take a similar form to how it’s been portrayed in the past.

As with all information to do with upcoming Call of Duty games, we expect Activision to slowly drip feed information closer to the game’s release, and we’ll update this guide once we know about Modern Warfare 2’s Spec Ops.

Check out more Modern Warfare 2 guides and content below:

All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Field Upgrades | What are Raids in Modern Warfare 2? New mode explained | Modern Warfare 2 developers reveal Gunsmith 2.0 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs