All Modern Warfare 2 perks: New perk system explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has introduced a brand new Perk system and a few new additions. Here are all the perks in Modern Warfare 2 and how the new system works.

Perks in Call of Duty can change the tide of a battle when used tactically. They give you an edge over the enemy and grant you abilities to dominate the battlefield. However, you need to fully understand the perks to truly benefit from their powers.

The new system in Modern Warfare 2 can be a little confusing. So we’ve compiled all the perks in Modern Warfare 2 and explained just how the game’s new perk system works.

All Modern Warfare 2 perks

Activision There are some memorable perks staying in Modern Warfare 2 among a few new additions.

Base perks

You can select two base perks in Modern Warfare 2 so choose carefully. Here’s what they are:

Overkill: Allows you to carry two Primary Weapons

Allows you to carry two Primary Weapons Double Time: Lets you move 30% faster when crouching and doubles the duration of your sprint

Lets you move 30% faster when crouching and doubles the duration of your sprint Battle Hardened: Grants you immunity to Snapshot Grendates and reduces the effect of Flash’s, Stuns, EMPs, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks.

Grants you immunity to Snapshot Grendates and reduces the effect of Flash’s, Stuns, EMPs, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Scavenger: Lets you scavenge ammo and knives from fallen players

Lets you scavenge ammo and knives from fallen players E.O.D: Reduces your damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Also resets the timer when you pick up a live grenade.

Reduces your damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Also resets the timer when you pick up a live grenade. Tracker: Enemies will leave a footprint trail, you can see enemy death markers, and the enemy can’t see your kill markers.

Enemies will leave a footprint trail, you can see enemy death markers, and the enemy can’t see your kill markers. Pitcher: Lets you throw equipment further and shows the trajectory before you throw it.

Lets you throw equipment further and shows the trajectory before you throw it. Extra Tactical: Give you an additional Tactical.

Bonus perks

Bonus perks are granted every four minutes into the game and there are some particularly useful additions.

Resupply: Grants you an additional Lethal and means your Equipment recharges over 25 seconds.

Grants you an additional Lethal and means your Equipment recharges over 25 seconds. Spotter: Lets you see enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. You can highlight them for your team by looking through your sight. Also lets you hack Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

Lets you see enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. You can highlight them for your team by looking through your sight. Also lets you hack Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Cold-Blooded: Makes you undetectable to enemy targeting systems and thermals.

Makes you undetectable to enemy targeting systems and thermals. Fast Hands: Lets you reload, swap weapons, and use equipment faster.

Lets you reload, swap weapons, and use equipment faster. Quick Fix: Triggers your health regeneration for every kill and for holding objectives.

Triggers your health regeneration for every kill and for holding objectives. Focus: Extends your Hold Breath duration and reduces the flinch when aiming down sights.

Ultimate perks

Ultimate perks are granted every eight minutes into the game so be careful when selecting yours.

High Alert: Pulses your screen when an enemy player spots you before you spot them.

Pulses your screen when an enemy player spots you before you spot them. Ghost: Makes you undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Makes you undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Hardline: Reduces your Killstreak cost by one kill and reduces your Scorestreak cost by 125.

Reduces your Killstreak cost by one kill and reduces your Scorestreak cost by 125. Overclock: Lets you store one additional Field Upgrade charge. Also increases your Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%.

Lets you store one additional Field Upgrade charge. Also increases your Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. Survivor: When you die you enter Last Stand which allows you to self-revive once per life.

When you die you enter Last Stand which allows you to self-revive once per life. Birds’ Eye: The minimap zooms out and UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction.

The new Modern Warfare 2 perk system explained

Activision The perk system works in a different way than before.

The new Modern Warfare 2 perk system is a little different than what we’ve seen in previous titles. It still has many of the perks we know and love but the way they activate and the way they are used have changed.

Essentially, you get Perk Packages that grant you two base perks, one Bonus, and one Ultimate. You get the option to create five custom Perk Packages but there will also be pre-made Packages for you to try out.

The two base perks you get will work as usual. You choose what they both are and they last throughout the game. However, the Bonus and Ultimate work a little differently.

You’ll be able to pick one Bonus and Ultimate perk for your loadout so be sure to choose the right perk for your gameplay.

The Bonus perk is given during the game. It’s earned every four minutes and the Ultimate perk is earned every eight minutes. Although, you can get them a little quicker because the timers can be sped up as you increase your score. This can be done by killing the enemy, getting assists, completing objectives, and more.

Every ten points you get, one second gets shaved off the timer, so the more you kill and play the quicker you can activate the Bonus and Ultimate perks.

Every ten points you get, one second gets shaved off the timer, so the more you kill and play the quicker you can activate the Bonus and Ultimate perks.