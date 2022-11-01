Best Vaznev-9k Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The Vaznev-9k has emerged as one of the big players in the early Modern Warfare 2 meta, and is dominating multiplayer matches already. We’ve got the best Vaznev-9k loadout in MW2, along with the best attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for long, but the multiplayer meta is already starting to take shape. There are over 40 weapons to choose from this time around, but it hasn’t taken long for players to figure out which are the strongest.

One of the early favorites is the Vaznev-9k, a powerful SMG found in the Kastov 762, better known as the AK-47, family of weapons.

We’ve put together the best Vaznez-9k loadout for Modern Warfare 2, along with all the bets Perks and equipment to use with it.

Best Vaznev-9k Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: Schlager Peq Box IV

Schlager Peq Box IV Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

We start our best Vaznev-9k loadout with the Lockshot KT85 Barrel, which offers a substantial boost to both horizontal and vertical recoil control, helping you keep your shots on target. Then we’ve gone for the Schlager Peq Box IV Laser, buffing ADS speed to ensure you always get the first shot in.

Mobility is vital when using an SMG in MW2, so the Otrezat Stock is a great option to increase sprint speed and how fast you move while aiming. This pairs nicely with the True-Tac Grip, which reduces the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed.

Last up is the Cronen Mini Red Dot, a clean Optic that makes the Vaznev-9k far more accurate without cluttering up the screen.

Activision

Best Vaznev-9k Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

Since you’ll be running around the map with the Vaznev-9k, Scavenger is an ideal Perk as it allows you to restock ammo on the fly. Then we recommend Bomb Squad to soak up damage from any explosives that come your way.

For the Bonus Perk you can’t go wrong with Hardline, reducing the cost of Killstreaks which can be vital towards the end of a match. You’ll also want to remain hidden while moving around the map, so Ghost will keep you off the enemy UAV.

When it comes to equipment, Semtex is straightforward Lethal that’s perfect for clearing an objective quickly, while Stims can offer a health boost when times are tough.

How to unlock the Vaznev-9k in Modern Warfare 2

The Vaznev-9k is unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 via the Kastov Platform by getting the Kastov-74u to level 15.

Doing this will automatically unlock the Vaznev-9k Receiver, so you can begin leveling up the SMG and building the ideal loadout.

Best Vaznev-9k alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

There are plenty of other SMGs that are strong in Modern Warfare 2, such as the PDSW 528 (P90) or VEL 46 (MP7).

But if you want something a bit more versatile, then you could for an Assault Rifle like the STB 556 or Lachmann-556.

