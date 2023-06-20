Best M13B Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The M13B is a fully automatic assault rifle added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. If you want a hyper-accurate AR that can beam enemies from just about any range then this could be the gun for you. Here’s our best M13B loadout to use in MW2.

Introduced in Season 1, the M13B is a returning gun having first featured in Modern Warfare (2019). Based on the Sig Sauer MCX, the M13B is a full-auto assault rifle that trades raw firepower in favor of impressively low recoil.

When built correctly the M13B is arguably the most accurate assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2. It’s a fantastic choice for players looking to stretch their gunfights out to longer ranges or in large-scale game modes like Ground War and Invasion.

Despite its strengths, you’ll need to be using the best M13B loadout possible to get the most out of it in Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best M13B MW2 Loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Given the M13B’s main strength is its accuracy it’s best to focus on this and build around it. To minimize recoil and make the M13B a true laser we use both the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and D37 Grip. These combine to counteract most of the AR’s recoil making it extremely easy to control.

To further improve accuracy it’s highly recommended to use a good close to medium-range optic. The visual recoil in MW2 can be intense at times so using a clear optic like the Cronen Mini Pro makes it easier to track targets.

To improve handling and avoid the M13B feeling too slow use the 1mW Quick Fire Laser. This improves Aim Down Sights speed while having zero drawbacks. Those comfortable with playing with a visible laser should consider using the Accu-Shot 5mW Laser for even faster handling.

The last attachment is interchangeable. We opt for the FSS Sharkfin 90 which improves Aiming Idle Stability with no downsides. Some other good alternatives include the Commando Foregrip, 5.56 High Velocity rounds, and 7″ Bruen B-M20 barrel which may be better depending on your playstyle.

Activision The M13B is a hyper-accurate assault rifle in MW2 that is effective at just about any range.

Best M13B MW2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Flash Grenade

The M13B is an assault rifle that benefits from a slightly slower playstyle that takes advantage of its fantastic long-range capabilities. As such the best Base Perk to use is Bomb Squad which will make it harder for enemies to flush you out of cover using explosives.

Equally, Battle Hardened is another great Base Perk for playing defensively. It reduces the impact of most tactical equipment with its resistance to Flash Grenades and Snapshot Grenades being most notable.

For the other two perk slots we recommend Resupply and Ghost. Resupply will keep your equipment topped up making your loadout more versatile. As for Ghost, it’s always a powerful Ultimate Perk to use offering immunity to enemy UAVs keeping you from appearing on their radar.

The best equipment will vary by playstyle but a Proximity Mine is a solid choice. They can be placed down to cut off lanes, be used for scouting, and even finish off a player baited in to chase you. As for tactical, Flash Grenades are a classic choice that blind opponents and turn gunfights in your favor.

How to unlock the M13B in Modern Warfare 2

The M13B can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 by defeating the Chemist in DMZ and successfully extracting the ‘Hazardous’ M13B weapon blueprint he drops.

Alternatively, extracting in DMZ with any M13B either dropped by another player, earned through an event, or purchased through the in-game store will also unlock the base version.

Best M13B alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

Another strong and accurate assault rifle you should consider using is the ISO Hemlock. Even after its many nerfs the Hemlock stands as one of the best guns in MW2 as it offers both good damage and great accuracy.

Alternatively, the FSS Hurricane is an SMG that has similar traits to the M13B. It doesn’t perform as well at long range but is extremely easy to control, has fantastic mobility, and comes equipped with a large 50 round magazine.

