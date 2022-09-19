Best M4 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Modern Warfare 2’s M4 Assault Rifle is a tried and tested monster that is already wreaking havoc in the latest CoD game. So we’ve put together the best loadout to get the most out of it in MW2.

The beta for Modern Warfare 2 has already given players an insight into the weight and power of many of the game’s beastly brutes — including the classic M4.

Established as a fan-favorite way back in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the M4 has been a reoccurring gun throughout the modern CoD titles and 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 is no different.

To celebrate the newest incarnation of the weapon, we’ve slapped together our best loadout for it with detailed explanations on every choice we’ve made.

Contents

Best M4 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel : Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel Laser : 4MW Laser Box

: 4MW Laser Box Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock : Demo Fade Pro Stock

: Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip : XTEN Grip

: XTEN Grip Receiver: M4

To kick things off, we’re going with the Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel as it’s a high-powered, hard-hitting attachment that gives the M4’s damage, range, and recoil a healthy boost.

The 4MW Laser Box comes with no downsides and increases hip fire accuracy as well as hip fire control. We know optics aren’t for everyone, but we like them, so we’ve gone for the Cronen Mini Red Dot for a nice, clean, and useful visual aid.

For the M4’s stock, we’ve opted for the Demo Fade Pro Stock as we feel that its aiming stability offset is more than made up for with the added speed that we gain from it.

To round things off, we’ve finished our loadout with the XTEN Grip as it, once again, instills a very positive speed boost in our character, and ADS speed has proved to be a crucial factor in gameplay this year.

Best M4 Modern Warfare 2 class & Perks

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Hardline

Hardline Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

The revised Perk system in Modern Warfare 2 has meant that greater consideration has needed to be taken when it comes to equipping Perks.

So for our Base Perks, we’ve chosen Tracker and Battle Hardened. Tracker can detect enemy footsteps and allow you to home in on their whereabouts for an easy kill, whereas Battle Hardened is terrific for reducing the effects of all those pesky tacticals that will inevitably come your way.

The Fast Hands Bonus Perk is your typical ability to reload and swap weapons faster — which is always a useful bonus. Finally, we’ve gone for Hardline as our Ultimate as we feel that due to how late you can receive your Ultimate, getting a top killstreak may help to win a game towards the end.

The Proximity Mine and Snapshot Grenade round things out here as the mine is a constant menace and is especially great for objective-based modes. On the other hand, the Snapshot Grenade is priceless for revealing the enemy’s position.

How to unlock the M4 in Modern Warfare 2

The unlock conditions could always change for the full game, but in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, the weapon can be used straight away as part of the first pre-made class, and then at Level 5 once you unlock the ability to create custom loadouts.

This can be achieved in just a handful of games if you play something with easy, regular passive points like Domination.

Alternative to the M4 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you find that the M4 doesn’t quite cut it for you, then there other options for you to try out such as the MP5 or FSS Hurricane.

They are both SMGs, but they are both pretty fast and powerful, compensating for any damage loss or decreased range that you may face compared to an AR like the M4.

That’s all for our Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout guide, but we have plenty of other guides and pieces of content for you to check out below:

