Best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Loadouts

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play is finally here, but you need the right loadout to hang with the best of the best. Here are the best classes to use in Season 2.

Infinity Ward introduced its own iteration of Ranked Play as part of MW2’s Season 2 update. Ranked provides a much different experience than public matches or the CDL Moshpit Playlist. Players earn rewards and reach new Skill Divisions by winning matches.

The game mode uses the Call of Duty League’s official rule set, meaning certain guns, equipment, and killstreaks are off-limits. In order to reach the highest Ranks and Skill Divisions, you need the best loadout.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into the best Ranked Play loadouts.

Contents

Best Ranked Play Primary weapons

TAQ-56

Activision The TAQ-56 in MW2.

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

TV Xline Pro Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Pros only use one AR, the TAQ-56. Devastating damage and long-range capability make it the only truly viable AR in Ranked Play.

TheXclusiceAce tested high-velocity ammunition and concluded that as long as you have the 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel, you don’t need 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition. The extra velocity from the ammunition type only makes a difference at 80 meters and beyond, which won’t impact any 6v6 Ranked Play maps.

We recommend using the attachment slot on a muzzle instead, and we opted for the FJX Fulcrum Pro, which improves vertical and horizontal recoil. LA Thieves main AR Sam ‘Octane’ Larew claimed most pros have chosen this muzzle.

Article continues after ad

For a more aggressive AR build, the TV Xline Pro stock increases sprint speed and ADS speed at the cost of recoil control. While the TV Cardinal Stock increases aim walking speed and sprint speed and sacrifices aiming stability.

If you struggle with recoil, we recommend replacing the Demo Clean Shot Grip with the FSS Combat Grip.

Vaznev-9K

Activision The Vaznev-9k thrives at close-quarters in Warzone 2.

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 update reduced the Vaznev-9K’s mid to long-range damage. However, XclusiveAce revealed that the nerf was “meaningless,” and the SMG still dominates.

We only recommend using three attachments on the Vaznev-9k, as any more will detract from the weapon. Before Season 2 Reloaded, the Bruen Pendulum barrel was a must-use attachment. The mid-season update reduced the ADS penalty on all underbarrel attachments, meaning the Edge-47 is more than capable of mitigating recoil on its own.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, the Otrezat Stock improves sprint and walking speed, and the True-Tac Grip helps improve sprint-to-fire and ADS speed.

Lachmann Sub

Activison The Lachmann Sub deals deadly damage at close-quarters.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

If you aren’t a fan of the Vaznev, the Lachmann Sub is the next best option. The SMG is based on the classic MP5, which was a go-to CDL weapon in Modern Warfare 2019.

A blistering fast TTK speed and mobility put the MP5 a cut above other SMG options. We recommend using the Bruen Pendulum muzzle to improve the weapon’s vertical and horizontal recoil. Next, the Agent Grip improves hip fire accuracy and aiming idle stability at the cost of walking speed.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip improves recoil control, and the FT Mobile Stock improves aiming stability, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed.

Vel-46

Activison

Underbarrel: EDGE-47 Grip

EDGE-47 Grip Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Rear Grip : Schlager Soldier Grip

: Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

The Season 2 Reloaded update increased close damage ranges and improved handling and mobility on the 30-round magazine attachment. Both buffs went a long way in making the slower-firing SMG compete with the Vaznev-9k in Ranked Play.

Inspired by OpTic Texas star, Anthony ‘Shotzzy‘ Cuevas-Castro, we built this loadout with ADS speed and mobility in mind. The Schlager Soldier Grip and Demo RXT Stock improve ADS speed at the cost of recoil control.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players are free to add a Barrel or underbarrel to improve recoil control, as this loadout only used four attachments.

Article continues after ad

MCPR-300

Activision The MCPR-300 in MW2.

Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

The MCPR-300 hits like a truck, and that’s why some pros opt to use this weapon if they decide to pull out a sniper.

A downside of dealing massive damage is slower mobility. To help compensate for the weapon’s sluggishness, the Cronen Cheetah Grip, FSS Merc Stock, and 5 Round Mag improve ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

L-AB 330

Activision The LA-B 330 is the more mobile choice for Ranked Play sniper.

Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

ZLR T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Aim-Assist 406 Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

If you are not a fan of the bulkier MCPR-300, the L-AB 330 provides a lightweight sniper, more suited for aggressive players. The Bryson Streamline and Aim-Assist 406 improve movement, ADS, and sprint to fire speed.

SP-X 80

Activision The SP-X 80 is a behemoth in MW2.

Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: MAX DMR Precision

Just like the L-AB 330, the SP-X is a lightweight sniper with an emphasis on aggressive lane pushes. We maximized the weapon’s mobility by equipping the Schlager Match Grip and Max DMR Precision to improve ADS and movement speed. The FSS ST87 Bolt allows you to reload faster.

Article continues after ad

Best Ranked Play: Secondary weapons

It is worth noting that the combat knife is also a great secondary option for getting around maps quicker if you never use a pistol anyways.

X12

Activision

Muzzle: XRK Ventor-900

XRK Ventor-900 Trigger Action: XRK Ligting Fire

XRK Ligting Fire Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

Most CDL Pros use the X12, as the speedy pistol boasts impressive mobility and fire speed.

The XRK Lighting Fire will allow you to get off consecutive shots faster. The Cronen Lima-6 and XRK Ventor-900 improve ADS speed and recoil control, respectively.

Best Ranked Play loadout: Perks and equipment

Perks

All ultimate perks are banned in competitive matches, so players only need to worry about the three base perks and one bonus perk.

For the first two perk slots, we recommend choosing between Double Time, Battle Hardened, and Bomb Squad. Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad help alleviate grenade spam on respawn game modes, while Double Time is essential for moving around quicker in SnD or Respawn.

Article continues after ad

Fast Hands should be the go-to selection for the bonus perk slot. The last thing you want is to lose a gunfight because you get caught reloading a weapon.

Snipers can use Focus to remove flinch from their weapons, and Cold Blooded comes in handy for being undetected by Cruise Missiles on more open maps.

Equipment

For lethal grenades in Ranked Play, we recommend using either a frag grenade or semtex. It comes down to personal preference, as frag grenades can bounce into rooms, while semtex grenades stick to whatever surface you throw them at. Each option has a proper occasion for use.

Article continues after ad

As for tactical grenades, stun grenades come in handy for any game CDL mode.

Best CDL Moshpit loadout: Field upgrades

For Ranked, players should look at dead silence or the trophy system as their go-to field upgrade choice. For respawn game modes, it’s always essential to have a trophy system on the objective, while Dead Silence makes more sense for SnD matches.