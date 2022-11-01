Best Fennec 45 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The Fennec 45 is a powerful SMG in Modern Warfare 2 with a devastatingly fast fire rate, making it extremely strong in close quarters if you have a top-tier loadout.

If you’re an aggressive player who isn’t afraid of taking a 1v1, then using one of Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs is definitely an effective strategy.

However, with a huge arsenal of guns available to choose from in the category, it can be difficult to pick out a winner from the bunch.

Well, one SMG that certainly stands out from the crowd is the Fennec 45 with its blisteringly fast-rate and lethal TTK at close quarters.

With a top-tier setup, the weapon can instantly down foes and offer an impressive amount of mobility, and luckily, we’ve got you covered with a meta loadout that’ll help you take over your matches.

Best Fennec 45 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activison The Fennec 45 deals serious damage at close range.

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Underbarrel: FFS Sharkfin 90

FFS Sharkfin 90 Stock: FTAC Stock Cap

For starters, you’ll want to equip the Bruen Cubic Comp muzzle for increased horizontal and vertical recoil control. While you won’t be laser-beaming anyone at long-range with the Fennec, its low mag size makes it essential for you to land every single bullet at close quarters to maximize its TTK.

After that, make sure you utilize the FTAC Stock Cap, Fennec Stippled Grip, and FFS Sharkfin 90 as these significantly enhance your mobility as well as add a little more stability to the loadout. All of these choices combine to offer a huge amount of speed while using the Fennec, on top of a quick ADS time so you can lock onto your enemies in an instant.

Finally, round off the class with the Cronen Mini Pro, an optic that will make it easy to land all your shots on target at close range.

Best Fennec 45 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Tactical: Stim

Kick off your perk choices with Double Time as it will allow you to outmaneuver your opponents with ease, giving you the speed to clear out rooms and corridors in seconds.

After that, you’ll want to utilize Battle Harderend as a lot of enemies will attempt to thwart your pushes with stuns and flashes. This perk reduces the effects of lethal grenades, making it extremely difficult for foes to lock you down.

When it comes to your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a strong option as you want to be able to switch to your secondary quickly just in case your Fennec runs out of ammo.

For your Ultimate, we recommend High Alert as it ensures you’ll never be caught off-guard by pesky opponents. This will make it extremely difficult for enemies to lock you down and force opponents to take fights on your terms.

As for equipment, we recommend a Flash Grenade to aid you in your 1v1s and aggressive pushes, as well as a Stim for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to reach level 38, which shouldn’t take you long at all if you’re grinding out multiplayer matches.

Alternative to the Fennec 45 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If the Fennec 45’s low mag size and ultra-aggressive playstyle doesn’t suit you, it may be time to test out the Lachmann MP5 Sub.

This classic and versatile SMG thrives at close range with a mixture of mobility and high damage output. While its fire rate may not match the Fennec, it’s a more balanced gun that can compete at medium range if needed.

With a top-tier setup, the Lachmann MP5 Sub can be a devastating weapon, and luckily, we’ve got all the details you need right here.

Now that you have the best Fennec 45 loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

