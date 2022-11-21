Best PDSW 528 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The PDSW 528, otherwise known as the classic P90, is a lethal SMG in Warzone 2 with an impressive TTK if it’s kitted out with a meta loadout.

When it comes to close-quarters skirmishes in Warzone 2, nothing can outmatch the damage and mobility of a top-tier SMG.

While powerful options like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub are standing out from the crowd, the PDSW 528 is another deadly weapon that melts foes with ease.

Known as the P90 in the previous Call of Duty titles, the PDSW 528 is a classic SMG that is perfect for dominating enemies on Al Mazrah.

However, to maximize the potential of the PDSW 528, you’ll need a meta loadout for the gun in Warzone 2.

Contents

Best PDSW 528 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: Mack 8 Ontrak Comb

For starters, you’ll want to equip the FTAC Castle Comp muzzle and the FTAC Series IX 14.5″ barrel. These attachments significantly reduce the PDSW 528’s kickback, boost its bullet velocity, and even add an extra level of hip-fire control.

Alongside this, make sure to utilize the Bruen Q900 Grip and the Mack 8 Ontrak Comb. These reduce the SMG’s recoil even more, making it easy to land every single bullet on your opponents at close-quarters. Not only that, they enhance your ADS time and sprint to fire speed, giving you plenty of mobility when attempting to outplay your foes.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Cronen Mini Pro, a top-tier optic that’s built for intense gunfights and thrives in enclosed spaces.

Activision The PDSW 528 is known as the P90 in previous Call of Duty games.

Best PDSW 528 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Vanguard

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

For the PDSW 528’s perk package, we’ve decided to run Vanguard as it allows aggressive players to get the most out of the deadly SMG.

First of all, it gives you access to Double Time which increases your tactical sprint duration by 50%, which absolutely essential when using an SMG. AR users will dominate the PDSW 528 from a distance, so being able to close the gap on your foes is always useful.

Next up, Bomb Squad will prevent you from dying to grenades and claymores when bursting into rooms or storming buildings. There’s nothing worse than dying to a camper’s equipment, and this perk will stop that from happening.

As for your bonus perk, you’ll have access to Resupply gives you an extra lethal and recharges your equipment. Finally, High Alert is a top-tier Ultimate with the PDSW 528 as it notifies you of any pesky opponents in the area and allows you to escape any sniper scopes hovering over your position.

How to unlock PDSW 528 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the PDSW 528 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to reach rank 5 which won’t take you long at all.

Best PDSW 528 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the high fire rate of the PDSW 528 doesn’t fit your style of play, then consider testing out the powerful Minibak.

Equipped with a large default mag size and a lethal TTK, the Minibak is best used as a sniper support and can shred foes at medium range.

If you’re looking for a top-tier Minibak setup in Warzone 2, check out our dedicated meta loadout guide.

That’s all for our PDSW 528 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

