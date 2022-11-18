Best Minibak Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The Minibak is a lethal SMG in Warzone 2 that offers high damage output and impressive mobility as long as it’s kitted out with meta attachments.

While gun skill and mechanics will always be the most important factor for winning Warzone 2 matches, a solid loadout is also extremely important.

While the M4, TAQ-56, and Fennec 45 have stood out as brilliant options, there’s another gun that’s receiving a lot of attention from the community.

We’re of course talking about the Minibak, a powerful SMG that melts opponents’ health bars and is best built to perform as a sniper support-style weapon.

In order to transform the Minibak into a meta contender, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Minibak Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: BAK-9 279MM

BAK-9 279MM Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

For starters, you’ll want to equip the FTAC Castle Comp Muzzle and the BAK-9 279MM barrel. These attachments not only aid the Minibak’s recoil, but they also significantly boost its bullet velocity, damage range, and overall TTK.

Following this, make sure to utilize the True-Tac Grip and Otrezat Stock to enhance the SMG’s ADS speed for snapping onto opponents, as well as mobility for outplaying enemies during intense skirmishes.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Cronen Mini Pro, a top-tier optic that allows you to lock onto opponents with ease.

All these attachments come together to create a lethal sniper-support loadout that beams down foes at medium range.

Activison The Minibak shreds opponents’ health bars at close-range.

Best Minibak Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

As the Minibak is best when used as a sniper support, we’ve opted for the Weapon Specialist perk package to gain access to Overkill. We recommend running the MCPR-300, EBR-14, or SP-X 80 alongside the SMG for powerful and versatile loadout.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them further. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, field upgrades, or killstreaks.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

As for equipment, running a Grenade is a solid choice paired with Strong Arm, and a Stun Grenade is always frustrating for an opponent to deal with.

How to unlock the Minibak in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the Minibak in Warzone 2, you’ll need to level up the Kastov-74u to level 18. While being forced to use a specific weapon is frustrating, luckily the Kastov-74u is immensely strong and we even have a meta build for the gun right here.

Best Minibak alternatives in Warzone 2

If the sniper support Minibak doesn’t fit your play style, you may want to check out the Fennec 45. This devastating SMG has an incredible TTK thanks to its best-in-class fire rate, making it perfect for aggressive players.

With the correct build, the gun can absolutely shred through foes in milliseconds and will give you an advantage in the majority of your close-quarter skirmishes.

That’s all for our Minibak loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

