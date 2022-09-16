CDL pro Shotzzy discovers slide canceling in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty League professional Shotzzy has already discovered a slide canceling technique in Modern Warfare 2’s beta after weeks of it being deemed ‘impossible’ by others in the community.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available in early access, and OpTic Shottzy (who is renowned for uncovering unintended movement abilities) has already blown the doors open in the next game.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this first beta period was if the controversial slide cancel movement technique going to be present.

According to the young pro, it has made a return to the game, but it comes with a catch.

Shotzzy finds slide canceling in MW2

Shotzzy posted a brief clip of his stream to Twitter with the caption “How to slide cancel.”

Though the clip is extremely quick, it showed the pro player sprinting forward with his secondary weapon, sliding, aiming down sights, then switching to his primary weapon and firing.

The video quickly gained traction on Twitter, with tons of pro players and influencers in the Call of Duty community commenting on the discovery.

100 Thieves co-owner and streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop jokingly replied, “I hate you lol.”

Fellow OpTic player BobbyPoff replied to Shotzzy’s tweet and said, “Bro I told you to keep this a secret for a little while longer!”

Of course, not everyone was happy to see Shotzzy’s discovery, with many Call of Duty fans in the replies complaining the movement tech was back in the game.

“Why do COD nerds have to make everything unfun,” asked Twitter user joeisverycool_. Another user replied, “Just stop, slide canceling is the worst.”

Of course, slide canceling isn’t the only controversial movement technique found in MW2. There’s a new “overpowered” version of snaking that has drawn a huge reaction from the community as well

Still, this is precisely why online shooters host open betas in the first place: to patch out or tweak unintended exploits before launch.

There’s still time before Modern Warfare 2’s beta is over and before the game’s launch on October 28, 2022, so Infinity Ward may very patch things out. For now, players will just have to wait and see.