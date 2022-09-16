How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 Playstation players receive early access to the Open Beta a week before anyone else, and Infinity Ward confirmed a console-exclusive Operator and Blueprint.

Call of Duty Next provided a much-needed information drop to build up more anticipation for Modern Warfare 2’s fast-approaching release. The multiplayer reveal event confirmed the game’s Killstreaks, new Perk system, Field Upgrades, and more.

Alongside multiplayer details, Infinity Ward discussed the Open Beta that begins today for Playstation players. Four core 6v6 maps and one 32v32 Battle Map are currently available in the playtest.

Pending Microsoft’s landmark acquisition of Activision Blizard, Playstation has an exclusive partnership with Call of Duty. CoD Next confirmed a Playstation exclusive Operator and Blueprint.

Activision Modern Warfare’s Open beta begins today for Playstation players that pre-ordered the game.

How to unlock MW2’s Oni Operator and Blueprint

Call of Duty released a trailer featuring the new Operator Hiro “Oni” Watanabe.

Players who pre-order Modern Warfare 2 through the PS Store will receive the new operator and a “high-level” weapon blueprint for an unconfirmed weapon.

The trailer showcases Oni dual-wielding knives in combat.

“Blade or bullet. Fist or both. Spear, stone, or arrows. These are merely tools. I am the one to fear.”

Call of Duty Vanguard awarded Playstation users 25% more Weapon XP in their matches, several different Operators, and cosmetic items.

It will be interesting to see what else Sony has up its sleeve for exclusive Playstation Modern Warfare 2 content.