Best Bruen Mk9 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare and Warzone are two very different experiences, so you'll need different weapon attachments depending on which you're playing. Here, we break down your best options when using the Bruen Mk9 LMG.

CoD tradition states that LMGs are only used by campers and to complete camo challenges. A lot of veteran CoD players will remember Black Ops II's target finder/MK48 combination. This tradition has rung true in Modern Warfare, with the majority of LMGs struggling to impact the meta in any notable way.

However, the Bruen Mk9, added in Season 3, is confortably the strongest overall LMG in the game, translating to its viability in Warzone. Here are the best classes to use in Verdansk and in general MW multiplayer.

Best Bruen Mk9 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Summit 26.8"

Thermal Hybrid

Commando Foregrip

60 round mags

The Bruen Mk9 is one of the most underrated weapons in the current build of Warzone, able to dominate nearly any AR at medium and longer ranges. To reflect this, our recommended Warzone loadout is more geared towards recoil control and maintaining damage range.

The Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Summit 26.8" will significantly boost players' damage range, meaning they can rip through enemy armor even at longer distances. Secondly, the Commando Foregrip will stabilize shots, without further slowing the gun's handling and mobility.

60 round mags are, arguably, the most important attachment to use on the Bruen Mk9. We'd normally advise you to maximize your magazine capacity, but the Bruen actually benefits from reducing your capacity.

The 60 round mag is still sufficient to take down multiple enemies with one clip, but significantly reduces ADS and reload time. It's possibly the only time we'll tell you to reduce your magazine size in Warzone, but the Bruen's handling and reload are improved so significantly by running this attachment.

Finally, you'll want an optic. Realistically, the Bruen's iron sights become obstructive at longer ranges. We've gone for the Thermal Hybrid, but you can swap this out for one of your choice.

Best Bruen Mk9 loadout for Modern Warfare

Stippled Grip Tape

XRK Horizon 23.0"

Skeleton Stock

Commando Foregrip

60 round mags

Like the Warzone class, we're recommending the Commando Foregrip and 60 round mags. Handling is even more important in Modern Warfare's multiplayer, where your engagements are likely to be closer and more frequent.

On this note, the Stippled Grip Tape and Skeleton Stock will reduce ADS time, with the latter also boosting your strafing speed.

Finally, the XRK Horizon 23.0" barrel will boost your damage range and help stabilize shots, without incurring the mobility penalties the XRK Summit 28.8" barrel does. This Bruen class aims to maximize handling and mobility, without hindering the gun's base damage.

That rounds off our best Bruen Mk9 classes to use in Warzone and Modern Warfare! Tweet us @DexertoIntel to let us know your setups. If you haven't already tried the Bruen, we promise you won't regret it.