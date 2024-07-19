Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc revelation turns players against the Emperor

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player says they now hate the Emperor after learning of how he manipulated Minsc.

Opinions vary when it comes to the Emperor, a Baldur’s Gate 3 character who some players love to hate while others readily grant him favor.

Much of the disdain towards the character stems from his selfishness and manipulative behavior. While such traits should be expected from a Mind Flayer, one fan has discovered a transgression they simply cannot forgive.

A self-proclaimed “Emperor stan” said they can no longer side with him after discovering “he used the image of Minsc’s dead friend and Wychlaran to manipulate Minsc?! That’s so messed up!”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 player expressed their disappointment in a Reddit post, along with a screenshot featuring a dialogue exchange between their Tav and Minsc.

Larian Studios

During the conversation, Minsc advises Tav to stop working with the Emperor and recalls a “very cruel trick” the Mind Flayer played on him. To manipulate Minsc, the Emperor came to him in the guise of a deceased friend, Dynaheir, nearly convincing Minsc that she lived again.

Such a revelation has the OP rethinking their loyalty to the powerful Mind Flayer.

They aren’t alone in this thinking, either. One player said that though they haven’t made it far in their evil run, this news about the Emperor’s trick on Minsc “stings.” It especially hurts because Dynaheir represented “Minsc’s reason for being” in BG1.

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 fans said the reveal explained the Emperor’s hostility towards Minsc – his seeing through the disguise proved he couldn’t be easily manipulated.

However, some argue that such a story shouldn’t come as a surprise given the Emperor’s nature.

Reads one comment, “He uses the image you are most attracted to in your head. Why would it be different with Minsc?”

The Emperor may remain a divisive character for a long time to come.