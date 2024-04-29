Baldur’s Gate 3 needs a redeeming ending for The Emperor

With new endings coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 in its next update, one thing has become shockingly clear, we need a proper ending for The Emperor, and he needs a chance to redeem himself.

The Emperor is one of the most interesting characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, in terms of a story arc. Most players go from loving their Guardian (some took that a little further too), to then finding out that he’s a (spoiler) Mindflayer. As such, you go on a conflicting journey inside your dreams of either acceptance and trust, or hesitancy and betrayal.

It’s only in act three that The Emperor starts twisting the narrative and showing just how manipulative he really is – especially when it comes down to the infamous Orpheus choice.

Article continues after ad

The Orpheus choice is essentially a point in which the player needs to choose to either follow the Emperor or use Orpheus to help destroy the Elder Brain. Orpheus is presented as the more mechanically sound choice, but you have your loyalties to The Emperor to consider.

Article continues after ad

Due to the manipulations, many do end up siding with Orpheus, essentially disregarding The Emperor back into his lines of code, only to be seen briefly in the battle against the Elder Brain.

However, once you’ve made that choice, that side of the story is over, meaning both Tav and The Emperor never really get a tied-up ending – which is where the new ending update could come in.

Article continues after ad

Now, players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit are calling for a redemption ending for the character, highlighting that it could be in the form of him learning the error of his ways, speaking his gratitude to Tav, or even just him coming to his senses about who he really is.

Such a detail could work in a similar way to Karlach’s descent back to the Hells, a simple scene with small dialogue and a proper send-off for what is quite a pivotal character. His redemption could be an ideal added storyline, with players getting a satisfying ending for this manipulative yet complex character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, Larian Studios can’t make an ending for every character in the game, and many suspect that The Emperor may have died in the final fight, but knowing Larian and their enthusiasm to bring more stories and endings to Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s certainly not impossible.