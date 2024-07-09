Jujutsu Kaisen: Why didn’t Toge use Cursed Speech before? Yuta vs. Sukuna explained

Toge Inumaki’s surprising reappearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 has many wondering why he didn’t use Cursed Speech on Sukuna before.

Despite being a major supporting character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Toge was absent from the story for a long time. After aiding civilians and getting his arm cut by Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident, he didn’t appear again for more than 100 chapters.

Even when the Shinjuku Showdown began, he was nowhere to be found. This had many fans wondering if he’d completed his role in the story and didn’t matter anymore. It certainly seemed so, especially with so many major character deaths.

But Toge comes back in Chapter 262 Part 2, at least in spirit. Turns out his absence was the plan all along as Yuta has recorded his voice to use Cursed Speech against Sukuna. However, what’s baffling is why they waited so long to use such a useful technique.

Why didn’t Toge use Cursed Speech on Sukuna before?

Toge didn’t use Cursed Speech on Sukuna before Chapter 262 Part 2 because the rebound from the technique would kill him if Sukuna was in full power.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Cursed Speech is an inherited technique that imbues the user’s words with cursed energy and compels the target to do what they are bid. It sounds like an overpowered ability. However, it has some major limitations that make it very difficult to use.

The technique will only work if Toge uses a command. What’s more, the stronger the command, the more cursed energy it requires from him. For example, “die” takes a harder toll on him than commands like “don’t move” and “sleep”.

Cursed Speech already requires a lot of cursed energy. So, using powerful commands is the last resort for Toge, as evident in his fights. On top of that, the stronger his target is the more powerful the rebound. This is seen when he uses this technique on Hanami.

So, using Cursed Speech against Sukuna is nothing short of suicide. In fact, had he used it against the King of Curses before, he’d be instantly killed by the rebound.

That’s why Yuta waited until Sukuna was significantly weakened by the back-to-back attacks. Also, he needed to be strong enough to actually affect the ancient sorcerer after stopping him with Cursed Speech.

But even when Sukuna was weakened, he was so strong that a simple “don’t move” command wounded Toge’s vocal chord to the point that he was coughing blood.

Yuta’s last resort against Sukuna

The Shinjuku Showdown has been going on for a long time. So far Sukuna has fought and defeated many opponents since it began, the most prominent being Satoru Gojo. However, Gojo’s death has made defeating the King of Curses a near-impossible endeavor.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

After Gojo, Yuta is the sorcerers’ biggest bet. He’s currently the strongest from the hero side. However, Sukuna defeated and nearly killed him during their first round. This led to the sorcerers implementing the last resort in their arsenal.

Using Kenjaku’s cursed technique, Yuta transferred his brain into Gojo’s corpse. This was to get access to his Six Eyes and Limitless. In the process, Yuta lost his own body and his humanity, leaving him at a crossroads where he can either die or live his life in someone else’s body.

But this is his last chance to defeat Sukuna. So, he planned everything meticulously and hid Toge’s involvement in the fight for the longest time. When Sukuna is finally weakened enough to be affected by Cursed Speech without killing Toge, he plays the record to make the ancient sorcerer unable to move.

Then he uses Sukuna’s immovability to complete the chant of Hollow Purple. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 ended with Yuta finishing the chant and unleashing Hollow Purple.

However, we don’t know if the attack actually hits Sukuna since there’s a chance he overcomes Toge’s Cursed Speech and protects himself at the last moment. That’ll be revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263.

