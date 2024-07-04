Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2: Underrated character’s return shocks Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 will see the return of an underrated character, much to Sukuna’s surprise. But how will it change the course of the battle?

The battle against the strongest sorcerer in history began over a year ago in Jujutsu Kaisen. The fight begins with a duel between Gojo and Sukuna, which is still one of the best fights in new-gen Shonen manga. Following Gojo’s death, the situation becomes dire as all sorcerers fight the King of Curses.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261, Yuta shocks the entire fandom by taking over Gojo’s body. The young sorcerer not only risks his life in doing so but also abandons his humanity and puts everything on the line to defeat the villain.

However, the manga is on a long hiatus – and instead of Chapter 263, we will have Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 this week. The arrival of an unexpected character features a shock for Sukuna, as it will work in the sorcerers’ favor. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

According to spoilers, Toge Inumaki returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2.

Yuta finally figures out a way to use Gojo’s Hollow Purple and starts chanting. As expected, Sukuna does everything he can to stop Yuta. However, Toge Inumaki arrives just in the nick of time. He throws a recorder at Sukuna, yelling, “Don’t move.”

However, as a side effect of his technique, he starts coughing up a lot of blood again. Toge’s “Cursed Speech” allows him to infuse his words with cursed energy to force his targets into obeying his command.

While Toge has always used his words directly, electronic devices don’t disrupt his technique. He throws the recorder as it would have maximum effect on Sukuna – even if Toge’s at a distance.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the character, having disappeared after the Shibuya Incident Arc, where he lost an arm.

Toge briefly appears in Chapter 222, suggesting he is involved in Yuta’s plan, but it doesn’t go much deeper than that. However, the manga will feature him again as he aids his friend against the strongest sorcerer in history.

For more dark sorcery, check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths, the iconic scenes Gege Akutami recreated, and the 10 strongest characters Sukuna defeated.