Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Toge Inumaki lose his arm?

Toge Inumaki doesn’t appear often in Jujutsu Kaisen, which is why it’s surprising that he suddenly loses his arm, and Yuta blames Yuji for it. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Because of his technique, Toge Inumaki always speaks in rice ball ingredients. He uses this unique speech pattern so he won’t end up accidentally cursing others. However, despite his silent nature, Toge is still well-loved among fans.

Because of all the chaos going on in Shibuya, the series barely shows him and focuses on other characters. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale marks Yuta’s anime debut in the main story. However, he appears exceptionally hostile towards Yuji, who is responsible for Toge’s situation.

While he did look perfectly fine the last time we see him, in the finale, there’s a brief scene where Toge is standing with his arm cut off. Delve deeper to find out how Toge lost his arm in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains brief spoilers from the manga!

How did Toge Inumaki lose his arm in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The last time we see Toge is when Yuji is heading toward the station to find Gojo. However, on his way, he encounters several transfigured humans attacking civilians. Feeling conflicted about whether to help others or rescue Gojo, Yuji sees his senior on the scene.

Trusting Toge to take care of the situation, he heads toward the station, only to end up fighting Choso. We all know what happens afterward. Yuji loses tremendously and loses consciousness while Jogo feeds him several of Sukuna’s fingers. Then, the King of Curses takes control of Yuji’s body and plunges Shibuya into chaos.

The part of Shibuya that Sukuna destroyed while fighting Mahoraga is where we last see Toge. He loses his arm during Sukuna’s attack on Shibuya. Judging by the scale of Sukuna’s destruction, it’s already a miracle that Toge survived at all.

His role has significantly lessened since the Shibuya arc, only for him to briefly appear once or twice in the manga after that. It’s unclear why his arm cannot be regenerated using Reverse Cursed Technique, but it’s likely because the damage is done by Sukuna’s domain. After all, if Reverse Cursed Technique is effective, Yuta would’ve been the first one to heal his friend.

