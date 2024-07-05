Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 finally answers Geto’s question to Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 has finally answered the question Geto asked Gojo during their separation.

Best friends Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto parted ways at the end of the Hidden Inventory Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. Geto’s growing hatred for non-sorcerers led him to slaughter his parents and an entire village, and ultimately saw him leave Jujutsu High to become a curse user.

Following this, the two had an emotionally charged encounter at Shibuya, in front of KFC. Geto called out Gojo’s inability to understand his frustration at having his fellow sorcerers killed to protect the non-sorcerers, and asked a question that stayed with Gojo until his death.

Geto asked, “Are you the strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re the strongest?” This question remained unanswered for years before finally being resolved in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2.

The undisputed strongest sorcerer of today, Gojo lost his fight against Sukuna and died in Chapter 236. However, his body was later taken over by Yuta with Kenjaku’s cursed technique as a last resort for defeating the King of Curses.

This provided the opportunity to finally give an answer to Geto’s question. Gojo was born blessed, armed with the Six Eyes and Limitless at the same time. It was always his fate to become the strongest. However, Chapter 262 Part 2 proved this isn’t all there is to Gojo.

After taking over Gojo’s body, Yuta discovers how difficult it is to master Limitless. The technique is so strong that even a special-grade sorcerer like him cannot control it properly. So far, he hasn’t been able to corner Sukuna in a way that his teacher did.

And he realizes it took a lot of strength for Gojo to become the strongest. Thus, we finally have the answer to Geto’s question: he was Satoru Gojo because he was the strongest.

