Jujutsu Kaisen had become intense in its recent chapters, thanks to Gojo and Sukuna’s final showdown. Well, as the early leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen have arrived already, fans wonder if Gojo will really die in the upcoming chapter.

Sukuna is the most deadly being in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe (he is the King of Curses, after all), so it was never easy for anyone to beat him, not even the biggest sorcerers, including Gojo. But Gojo once said to Yuji that if he goes one-on-one against Sukuna, that would be the end of the evil entity.

Fans believed the same because there were so many instances in Jujutsu Kaisen in which Gojo showed his true potential. Moreover, his Infinity was something that made him invincible and powerful.

Despite everything looking favorable for Gojo until the previous chapter, the “Honored One” eventually lost against the King of Curses. Spoilers to follow…

Does Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236?

Yes, according to the leaks, Gojo dies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Chapter 236 shows Gojo lying lifeless on the ground, with his body cut in half. Now, fans may think that Gojo might come back to life using some form of technique, but that doesn’t seem likely. That’s because after losing against Sukuna, Gojo sees his friends in a vision and says goodbye to everyone. So, Gojo indeed accepts his defeat and the fact that he won’t be returning.

So, yes, it’s unlikely that we will be able to meet our beloved character Gojo ever again (unless Gege Akutami shows him in a flashback).

Sukuna finally succeeded in killing Gojo with the help of his shikigami, Mahoraga. Mahoraga comes with an ability that allows him to adapt to the powers of the opponents. So, he does the same with Gojo. The more attack Gojo unleashes on him, the more quick he adapts, letting Sukuna learn how to actually defeat Gojo.

Sukuna knew what Gojo’s Limitless was capable of, so he decided to play smartly, relying completely on Mahoraga. Meanwhile, the Shikigami continues changing his Cursed Energy, which helped it to create a blueprint. This blueprint plays a pivotal role in overpowering Gojo’s Infinity. That was seen when Mahoraga’s CE reached its full potential, and the Shikigami released an attack to target the entire Space, not Gojo. And since the entire Infinity was cut in half and Gojo was part of that world, he faced the same fate.

In the anime series, the Prison Realm was recently introduced, so there are plenty of things that need to be animated from the manga. Hence, even if the manga has shown Gojo’s end, you can still watch him on your screens – but not for too long.

