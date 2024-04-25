Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Sukuna uses his most iconic technique

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers have been released online — and they’ve confirmed Sukuna using his most iconic technique ever.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen has shocked the fandom with Yuji’s incredible feat. Although the fact that Yuji is fighting a weakened version of Sukuna, he still used several Black Flashes against him, which is an unparalleled feat.

Not only that, but the manga also confirms his connection with Sukuna. While Sukuna doesn’t know the incarnation of his twin’s soul is Jin Itadori, he at least notices the resemblance between that twin and Yuji. Additionally, we also find out Yuji can not only use Blood Manipulation after eating the Death Paintings, but also his cursed technique Shrine.

However, the recent spoilers confirm that the battle has taken an unexpected turn yet again and it might spell trouble for the sorcerers. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258!

Sukuna uses iconic technique in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258

Crunchyroll

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 ends with Sukuna using his Fire Arrow.

The upcoming chapter gives Sukuna the upper hand yet again as he regains his Domain Expansion. The chapter confirms that Sukuna should’ve been able to use regain his RCT output but Yuji’s consecutive Black Flashes held him back.

Yuji’s Blood Mainipulation, Shrine, Reverse Cursed Technique, and his raw power actually frustrated Sukuna in Chapter 257. While he was expected to keep up with the momentum for a little bit, Gege again proves why his story so unpredictable.

There’s also the fact that in Chapter 252, Uraume has already confirmed that Sukuna has yet to get serious. As proven by Sukuna’s loyal subordinate, he did use his Domain Expansion even though its incomplete and not at his usual level. Furthermore, Yuji reveals he can use Simple Domain. The fight doesn’t work in Yuji’s favor currently, despite the number of techniques he’s gained so far.

He again takes serious damage from Sukuna’s slashes. As the chapter ends, the King of Curses chants “Fuga” and unlocks his fire abilities. The double spread panel gives a foreboding of what’s about to come as WSJ goes on a one-week break due to Golden Week in Japan.

