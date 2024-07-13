Yuta Okkotsu has proven to be one of the most reliable characters in defeating Sukuna, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 has fans divided over him.

Gojo’s death turned the sorcerers’ chance of defeating Sukuna from little to near-impossible. The one character who contributed the most in keeping it from reaching zero is Yuta. After Gojo, he’s the strongest of the group, and thus, their current biggest bet.

Though he started promisingly, revealing his Domain Expansion for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta ultimately didn’t hold a candle in front of Sukuna. In fact, he almost died after their first round.

Article continues after ad

That’s when Yuta made his biggest sacrifice. He used Kenjaku’s copied cursed technique to transplant his brain into Gojo’s corpse. This saw the return of Satoru Gojo, even if in name only. But it was enough to hype the entire fandom, many of whom are now disappointed after Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263.

Article continues after ad

After his comeback in Chapter 260, Yuta entered a domain battle with Sukuna and later used Toge’s Cursed Speech to aim the Hollow Purple directly at the ancient sorcerer in Chapter 262 Part 2.

Article continues after ad

However, the following chapter revealed Sukuna still standing, though he’d visibly weakened. This gave Yuji, Yuta, and Todo the opening to attack the King of Curses. But Yuta suddenly fell down mid-battle, revealing he could no longer fight.

This came as a huge disappointment to many fans who were looking forward to seeing Yuta using Gojo’s techniques. As one Reddit user put, “While I don’t hate Yujo (Yuta and Gojo) as much as others I honestly wish Gege just brought back Yuta instead of this sh*t.”

Article continues after ad

“I swear if Yuta was used just to get Gojo back, I’ll lose it,” commented another on X, questioning the impact of the Gojo’s return storyline.

Article continues after ad

“What was the purpose of even doing this except to traumatize the fans, he stole a car and drove it off a bridge after 2 minutes,” joined another X user.

But it’s not all hate for Yuta. Some fans are pointing out the manga hinted at this happening beforehand while explaining the transplant. A fan on Reddit wrote, “JJK fans when the thing that we knew was gonna happen happens.”

Article continues after ad

“JJK fans are NOT beating the ‘can’t read’ allegations,” replied another.

Now the question is whether Yuta will survive the Shinjuku Showdown, now that he’s powerless. But we have to wait a bit to find out, as Jujutsu Kaisen is on another break after Chapter 263.

Learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen ending and all major character deaths. You can also find out the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.