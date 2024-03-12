Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Suguru Geto die?

The death of Suguru Geto is still a mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen since it doesn’t happen on screen – so here’s how he died.

From being a model student to one of the most dangerous villains in Jujutsu Kaisen, Suguru Geto’s life has been on a downward spiral, leading to his unfortunate death. Geto was not only a special-grade sorcerer but also Gojo’s best friend.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapts Gojo’s Past Arc from the manga, featuring the tragedy that changed the lives of the young sorcerers. In 2006, unlike the arrogant and evil Geto in the prequel movie, the one in his high school days abides by his morals and strove to protect the weak.

However, Geto betrays the Jujutsu world and his best friend in the most heartbreaking way. He ultimately meets his end as a villain. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

How did Suguru Geto die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Although the death was off-screen, Satoru Gojo killed Suguru Geto in the prequel movie. It happens right after the epic fight between Yuta and Geto, in which the latter loses. Geto is planning to escape, but Gojo finds him first.

The duo talks briefly, and Gojo ends Geto’s life. No doubt, killing Geto has always been a heavy burden in Gojo’s heart. However, he knows what he must do to protect his students and the ordinary people. Yuta, who failed to finish Geto off, always regretted it.

However, that’s not the end. Geto is an active villain in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and 2, which happens a year after the events of the prequel movie. Since Geto is already dead, it’s confusing how he continues to appear in the series.

JJK Season 2 reveals during the Shibuya Incident Arc that another entity is inhabiting Geto’s body. The anime doesn’t delve into the details, but the one who is in control of Geto’s body and powers is an ancient curse user named Kenjaku.

Kenjaku has been around for over a thousand years, thanks to his ability to switch bodies using his innate technique. The name of Kenjaku’s innate technique is still a mystery, but it has allowed him to survive for all these centuries while also gaining countless techniques in the process.

He transfers his brain into the host and gains their memories and powers as well. Kenjaku continued living Geto’s life on the surface, but the people close to him, such as Mimiko and Nanako, knew that the real Geto was dead.

If you’d like to read more about Jujutsu Kaisen, we have guides to all 12 major deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and the 10 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters still alive.