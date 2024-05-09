TV & MoviesAnime

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Sukuna kills beloved character again

Tulisha srivastava
Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is one of the most emotional chapters in the series, as Sukuna again kills a beloved character.

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of tragedies. The story kept getting darker since the Shibuya Incident Arc when Kenjaku sealed Satoru Gojo. The disaster curses were too powerful for modern sorcerers. To make things worse, Sukuna does something unexpected, which destroys Shibuya.

The attack was actually used against Mahoraga, but a large part of Shibuya was collateral damage. The latest chapter revealed Sukuna’s fire technique. Although Yuji’s consecutive Black Flashes stopped Sukuna from regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique output, it still wasn’t enough to stop him.

The King of Curses has been taking advantage of Binding Vows since his fight with Gojo. After he used Divine Flames in the recent chapter, it was certain a tragedy was about to take place. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259!

Who dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259?

According to spoilers, Choso dies while protecting Yuji from Sukuna’s flames in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259.

Choso from Jujutsu KaisenCrunchyroll

Choso dies in the most tragic way possible. He creates a barrier made of blood around Yuji to protect him from Sukuna’s flames. Choso apologizes for being useless during their training. We also see the same soul world in Choso’s false memory during Shibuya.

However, this time, most of the chairs are empty, and only Choso and Yuji are left. In this world, Choso feels proud of Yuji for learning the Reverse Cursed Technique faster than him. He also says younger brothers are meant to surpass older brothers.

Yuji scolds Choso when he thinks the latter is about to disappear. However, Choso says he needs to apologize to Yuki too. He then apologizes to Yuji for leaving him alone again. Choso also talks with Eso and Kechizu.

Back to reality, Choso’s final words are, “Thank you, Yuji, for becoming my brother.” Yuji also describes Choso as his big brother before the latter disintegrates. Choso apologizes for leaving Yuji “again” because he had decided to live as a curse for his siblings, which left Yuji all alone.

However, when Yuki died, she freed Choso from that thought and told him to live as a human. For a brief time, he was by Yuji’s side as a human and as his older brother. Hence, even though he was born as a curse, he lived a few days as a human and died as one.

If you want to know more about the upcoming chapter, you can check out the release date and full spoilers for Chapter 259. If you want more dark sorcery, check out our list of character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.

