Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 iconic scenes Gege Akutami recreated

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami often redraws panels or recreates scenes with different characters, so here’s a look at all five of them.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best anime shows going at the moment. The manga, from Gege Akutami, is currently in its final stretch as the sorcerers engage in the final battle against Sukuna. The fight is brutal as the King of Curses shows no signs of backing down.

Sukuna is an embodiment of disaster, who appears to have no weaknesses and has an unimaginable level of cursed energy. Nonetheless, the sorcerers are relentless and won’t stop unless they’ve dealt with the biggest threat to humanity.

The story is unconventional on many levels, riddled with puzzles and hidden meanings. Gege Akutami often draws parallels between certain characters or scenarios. These parallels help with drawing out the similarities between these characters and their roles.

1. Kashimo asks the same question as Geto

Chapters 78 and 237

Viz

Sukuna and Gojo are two sides of the same coin. They’re different and yet similar in many ways. While Gojo is the “honored one,” the King of Curses is the “disgraced one.” These two are the strongest and yet the loneliest people. Gojo is only the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, but Sukuna is the strongest in history.

Kashimo asking Sukuna the same question Geto asked Gojo is a clear indication of how much the author wants to draw similarities between them. During their confrontation in Shinjuku, Geto asks Gojo, “Are you the strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo? Or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re the strongest?”

The scene happens during the separation of the strongest duo. The question asks if the person became the strongest sorcerer or was simply born that way. Kashimo asks the very same question to Sukuna while challenging him to a duel. Although the words maybe different, but the meaning is all the same.

2. Gojo and Geto swapped with Takaba and Kenjaku

Chapters 77 and 243

Viz

Chapter 77 cover is a fan-favorite panel, which contrasts with the context of the chapter. While the cover features the duo together, the chapter marks Geto’s mental struggle before the separation of the strongest duo.

Geto talks with Yuki about the curses and if there’s any way to change the world. In the end, he makes his choice and decides to kill all the non-sorcerers. In the next chapter, the two best friends officially part ways. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243, Gege Akutami recreates the scene with Kenjaku and Takaba.

Takaba is supposed to distract Kenjaku, but the entire fight becomes a comedy show. Even the mangaka confirmed featuring the characters in opposite positions. Initially, Takaba is standing where Gojo should be. But they stand on opposite sides as the chapter continues.

3. The parallels between the deaths of Higuruma and Nanami

Chapters 120 and 247

Viz

Kento Nanami and Hiromi Higuruma are both extremely selfless characters. It’s ironic that Gege draws parallels between their deaths, as these two people not only chose to sacrifice themselves but also had major impacts on Yuji’s life.

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, after suffering from Jogo’s attack, Nanami could’ve easily gone to Shoko and sought treatment. Although his injuries were brutal, he still had the energy to walk through the station. However, he chooses to stay on the battlefield and look for Megumi, who has been taken away by Toji. Up till the end, he only thought about the young sorcerers. He knew how much his death would sadden Yuji.

Hence, before dying, he made sure to bid his farewell to Yuji with a smile and entrust him with his will. Higuruma, on the other hand, believed he must accomplish his goal, even if it meant sacrificing himself. He dies at Sukuna’s hands as planned after confiscating his cursed tool. In the same way as Nanami, Higuruma also entrusts his will to Yuji.

4. The similarity between Maki vs Sukuna and Toji vs Gojo

Chapters 70 and 251

Viz

If we’re talking about recreating iconic scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen, we cannot miss out on the insane moments when the “defective” Zenins went toe-to-toe with the strongest sorcerers. As Yuta and Yuji lose against Sukuna, Maki joins the battlefield, impaling Sukuna from behind in the same way Toji did with Gojo.

The reason neither Sukuna nor Gojo can sense their presence is that Maki and Toji have no cursed energy. The scene not only draws out a parallel between Sukuna and Gojo, but also between Maki and Toji. Ever since awakening her true powers after Mai’s death, Maki has been compared with Toji, who both share the same Heavenly Restriction.

Maki always had the potential as Toji, but Mai’s existence put a lid on her powers. In Chapter 251, Maki makes the same entrance as Toji, confirming that she’s the next opponent of the King of Curses. She also uses her Soul Split Katana to separate Megumi from him.

5. The strongest sorcerer and the kindest sorcerer

Volume 10 extra panel and Chapter 253 & 254

Viz

First grade is the highest rank that can be given to any Jujutsu sorcerer. Of course, there are certain people, like Gojo and Yuta, who don’t fall into any category. Thus, they’re ranked “special.” During the final battle against the strongest, Sukuna defeats every sorcerer one by one, leaving Kusakabe the last one standing.

Chapter 253 begins with an interview-like scene, asking Nanami, Gojo, Mei Mei, and Kusakabe about the strongest first-grade sorcerer. The scene continues in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254, Nanami, Gojo, and Mei Mei talk about Kusakabe’s strength. They have different interpretations of his strength, but they all agree that he’s the “kindest.” The scene is similar to “Who is Satoru Gojo to you” from the extra panel of Volume 10.

Sorcerers and students express their different thoughts about Gojo, but all agree that he’s the strongest. MAPPA knows how much fans love this panel, and it adapts it in Season 2 Episode 9. It happens just before Gojo is sealed inside the Prison Realm.

