Jujutsu Kaisen: Exact timeline of entire Shibuya Incident explained

The tragedies in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc went on for months in real-time, but that’s not the case in the story. Here’s everything you need to know about the exact timeline of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Even now, no other arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is as brutal as the Shibuya Incident. On October 31, the Jujutsu world was turned upside down as it never managed to recover from it. The countless tragedies that took place were all thanks to the mastermind, Pseudo-Geto.

The world had lost all hope after Gojo got sealed. None of the sorcerers were able to keep the world from collapsing as they didn’t have a fraction of the strength Gojo possessed. Even Yuta was in Africa, so the remaining ones were only Grade 1 or lower, which wasn’t enough to defeat the monsters in Shibuya.

All the sorcerers took action, and they were scattered across various places in Shibuya. This is why Jujutsu Kaisen manga kept a record of the exact timeline of the entire Shibuya Incident arc. The arc continued from October 2019 to January 2021. However, in the series, everything takes place in less than five hours.

Shibuya Incident arc exact timeline in Jujutsu Kaisen

The incident began when a curtain was drawn in Shibuya by the curse users. After that, the fight went on for a few hours before Psuedo-Geto accomplished his goals for the day. He ended the incident by preparing to commence the Culling Game. Please note the time zone is based on JST since the incident took place in Japan.

7:00 pm – The curse users cast a 400-meter radius curtain in Shibuya

8:14 pm – Sorcerers are on standby near the curtain

8:31 pm – Satoru Gojo arrives in Shibuya

8:38 pm – Gojo steps over people to inspect the area

8:39 pm – Yuji Itadori worries about Gojo being alone

8:40 pm – Choso, Jogo, and Hanami challenge Gojo

8:51 pm – Yuji finds out Mahito is in Shibuya

9:03 pm – Yuji fights the Grasshopper curse (Ko-guy)

9:14 pm – Mahito senses Ko-guy has been defeated

9:15 pm – Psuedo-Geto opens the Prison Realm and seals Gojo

9:22 pm – Haruta stabs Ichiji

9:27 pm – Yuji yells “Nanamin,” alerting all sorcerers in the area

9:40 pm – Nobara fights Haruta

9:44 pm – Nanami sees an injured Ichiji lying unconscious

10:01 pm – The Ghost of Zenin, Toji returns

10:04 pm – Yuji and Megumi defeat Jiro and part ways

10:10 pm – Choso fights Yuji to avenge his brothers

10:20 pm – Maki, Nanami, and Naobito fight Dagon

10:50 pm – Sukuna awakens and begins destroying Shibuya

10:51 pm – Toji kills himself after fighting Megumi

11:01 pm – Sukuna kills Jogo after acknowledging his strength

11:05 pm – Megumi summons Mahoraga to defeat Haruta

11:07 pm – Sukuna defeats Mahoraga and destroys Shibuya ward

11:09 pm – Aoi Todo and Arata Nitta arrive in Shibuya

11:14 pm – Yuji wakes up and breaks down after seeing the destruction

11:16 pm – Nobara fights Mahito

11:19 pm – Mahito fights Yuji after killing Nanami

11:25 pm – Nobara says her final words, and Aoi lends a hand to Yuji

11:36 pm – Yuji defeats Mahito, and Psuedo-Geto absorbs the curse

11:45 pm – Kenjaku ends the Shibuya Incident

