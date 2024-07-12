Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 teases Megumi’s return after 51 chapters

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 finally hints at Megumi Fushiguro’s comeback after his body was possessed by Sukuna at the end of the Culling Game Arc.

In one of the most shocking twists in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna used his Binding Vow to take over Yuji’s consciousness in Chapter 212. He then ripped off one of Yuji’s fingers and force-fed it to Megumi; thus, successfully transferring himself into the Zenin heir’s body.

Since then, Sukuna has been housed inside Megumi’s body. Initially, Megumi fought against the ancient sorcerer to keep his own consciousness. But after Sukuna killed Tsumiki (through Yorozu), he gave up on everything.

What followed was one tragedy after another. When the Shinjuku Showdown began, the sorcerers planned to rip Sukuna out of Megumi’s body after defeating the former. But Gojo’s death proved it’d be harder than previously thought.

After much struggle and many deaths, Yuji finally got to Megumi with his new cursed technique. However, Megumi had already given up on living by then. He rejected Yuji’s help, and they failed their mission.

Then came Sukuna’s carnage. When one sorcerer fell after another, their biggest concern became defeating the King of Curses and surviving. This led to many readers believing the sorcerers had given up on Megumi.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 reveals Yuta’s final plan to save Megumi. After their latest domain clash and the Hollow Purple blast, they plan to use Sukuna’s difficulty in using a cursed technique to introduce Angel to the fight.

Angel (and Hana) will use Jacob’s Ladder to exorcize Sukuna from Megumi’s body. If the plan succeeds (and it may, given the manga’s approaching ending), it’ll be the Ten Shadows Technique user’s return after 51 long chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been waiting for Megumi’s comeback for a long time, and Chapter 263 has reignited their hope. Megumi is the deuteragonist of the story. So, his comeback can cause a huge ripple in the final fight.

