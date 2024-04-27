Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Ui Ui can’t use soul swapping on Sukuna and Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 revealed Ui Ui’s soul swapping ability. Now fans are wondering why he can’t swap souls of Sukuna and Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 featured a couple of interesting panels that were confusing at the time. In the panels, Yuji and Kusakabe seemed to have swapped their bodies. It isn’t until Chapter 258 that the mystery behind it is revealed.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258, Ui Ui revealed that he can swap souls between two bodies without changing the shape of the souls. With this, the possibility of him using the soul swapping on Megumi’s body to swap the soul inside him with another body.

Article continues after ad

That would solve one of the biggest problems of Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi’s body remaining under Sukuna control. However, there is one reason why Ui Ui can’t actually use his soul swapping on Sukuna and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Why can’t Ui Ui use soul swapping on Sukuna and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The reason why Ui Ui can’t use soul swapping on Sukuna and Megumi is because Sukuna’s soul is too strong. Ui Ui won’t dare to touch his soul as he may not even survive it.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

The soul swapping technique allows Ui Ui to swap souls twice per person in a month. This could very easily give him the chance to swap the soul inside Megumi’s body. Megumi might even be okay with it and give his permission once Yuji comes in contact with him once again.

Article continues after ad

However, the main problem is the strength of Sukuna’s soul. No matter how useful the soul swapping is, the moment Ui Ui comes in contact with Sukuna’s soul, it’s over for him. It’d be too overpowering to even try to displace it.

The biggest evidence behind this theory is when Mahito came in contact with Sukuna’s soul earlier in the story. An arrogant and immature curse like Mahito understood at that very instant that he made a mistake. Sukuna proved this with the brutal slashing he did on Mahito.

So, the moment Ui Ui manages to touch Sukuna’s soul, the King of Curses would very likely kill him before he gets the chance to swap. In fact, Sukuna would gladly do so since Ui Ui has been transporting the injured with his teleportation technique through the Shinjuku Showdown.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That crashes the idea that Megumi could be saved by the soul swapping in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, we never know what Gege Akutami might have in store for his characters.

There’s plenty to enjoy and know about Jujutsu Kaisen. Our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated might interest you.