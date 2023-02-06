Apex Legends TDM: How does Team Deathmatch work in Apex?

Team Deathmatch is coming to Apex Legends and will introduce a completely different way to play. Here’s how the game mode works and what maps you can play TDM on.

Season 16 is dropping a fantastic amount of new content for Apex Legends, including a new weapon, meta changes, and game modes. The biggest attraction is TDM, implementing a new style of fighting for the traditional Battle Royale.

So what is TDM in Apex Legends and how will it work? We’ve got all the answers right here so you can prepare for the new season and ensure you’re ready to destroy the enemy team.

What is TDM in Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment

TDM (Team Deathmatch) is a fast-paced 6v6 match in which the sole aim is to get 30 kills, thus winning the round. Win two rounds and your team will win the game.

During the battle, your team of three will join another full squad, making six. You will then have to eliminate the enemy team. If you are killed, there is six-second respawn delay before you will instantly respawn with your loadout and gear again. You can also check on your kills and damage dealt through the scoreboard.

As for weaponry, you can select from a range of powerful premade loadouts, just like in Control mode, and you are able to change them out during the match, especially with some helpful care package drops that fall throughout the map.

If you’re excited to try out the new Team Deathmatch mode, the style will be in its own Limited Time Mode (LTM) for three weeks, and will then be placed in rotation in the mixtape playlist.

What maps are in Team Deathmatch?

Currently, there will be three maps for TDM, these are:

Party Crasher

Habitat 4

Skull Town

The maps will be on the traditional rotating style and will rotate every 15 minutes, meaning you won’t need to wait too long to try out a different map.

