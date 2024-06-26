Valorant leaker discovers potential “Bot Match Mode”

Valorant data miners have discovered a line of code titled “Bot Match” with the release of Episode 9, suggesting a potential new bot match mode.

Valorant has made a lot of progress in expanding its reach, including the recent release of the console beta that will bring the FPS title to a new platform. But now that the hype of the console beta has simmered down, another leak has appeared, and this time it is surrounding the concept of a potential new game mode.

This potential discovery is fueled by a certain player card titled “Bot means business,” which was featured in the Episode 9 Battle Pass, released on June 26 as a regular and epilogue golden player card. The Battle Pass has already uncovered new material, such as Agent 26, which was teased via two other player cards.

Currently, a sort of bot mode feature already exists in Valorant through The Range practice area. Here, players can test out Agents, weapons, and lineups. The Range also includes areas where players can practice retaking a site and planting the bomb, all with bots that can be set to different difficulty levels.

Additionally, Valorant added another way to play against bots on console. Players who complete the training course then play a short match against bots, similar to what is featured in The Range.

However, a leaker on X revealed a line of code from the recent Episode 9 update that references “Bot Match” twice. These lines and the addition of the “Bot Means Business” player card have led the leaker to speculate about a potential new mode – Though it is important to note that it could also be a placeholder or amount to nothing.

While nothing has officially been confirmed regarding new modes or changes to current options that include types of boss fights, the possibility of expansion in this area has players excited and ready for more official news.

Valorant already offers multiple game modes to cater to its diverse audience, including Escalation, Deathmatch, Swift Play, Spike Rush, and Team Deathmatch. These are in addition to the standard modes, such as competitive and unrated, plus the new Premier mode, which lets players get a direct path to professional play.

Some users in the comments on X joked that their teammates in Unrated and Competitive were already “bots,” making this mode irrelevant. However, since these are just leaks, it may be a while before a fully bot-run mode comes to the game — if it ever appears at all.