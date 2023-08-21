Valorant Champions Finals broadcast to debut new map

Riot Games is set to introduce fans to Valorant’s newest map on the final days of the Valorant Champions broadcast.

Riot Games has confirmed that a new map is coming to Valorant in Episode 7 Act. Fans have been speculating off of teaser trailers and social media posts that the new playground for battle in the FPS game is going to be set in Los Angeles. The speculation does add up, as the biggest Valorant tournament of the year is set in the Californian city, and promotion around the event and the next Act features iconography from the area.

Article continues after ad

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Valorant Champions 2023 is taking place in LA.

The Valorant developer has a history of announcing upcoming changes and additions to the game and its esports circuit during the final days of its world championship tournaments, and Valorant Champions 2023 will be no different.

Article continues after ad

Riot announced on August 21 that the pre-show for the Grand Final of the tournament will feature the debut of the next Valorant map.

New Valorant to debut on Champions Grand Final broadcast

The announcement said the map would be shown off on the Champions Gold Carpet pre-show. The event will also feature a musical performance during the Grand Final’s opening ceremony and “some of the largest names in VALORANT, music, and gaming.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The post also says fans should tune in the day before the Grand Final, which will feature the lower bracket finals, as more information about Episode 7 Act 2 is set to be revealed.

Fans are also encouraged to tune into the broadcast to earn exclusive drops while watching the final days of Valorant Champions action. Outside of broadcast activations, Riot is also hosting in-person events in Los Angeles and other giveaways via watch parties.

Article continues after ad

The final four days of Valorant Champions are almost upon us as one of the four teams left in the tournament, Evil Geniuses, Paper Rex, Fnatic or LOUD will lift the trophy and earn the title of world champion.