Riot confirms Team Deathmatch release date in Valorant

Riot Games has announced that the Team Deathmatch mode will finally debut in Valorant in the near future. Here’s everything you need to know.

Team Deathmatch is one of the most classic modes in FPS games, like Call of Duty. Players will get to see a similar take for Valorant this year, as soon as Episode 7 launches, at the end of June.

The devs have revealed some interesting additions to Valorant’s Team Deathmatch mode, including exclusive maps, via their official Dev Diaries video. Apart from that, players will also get to see two new Agents by the end of 2023.

Keeping in line with Valorant’s update cycle and the fact that the current Battle Pass ends on June 26, Valorant Episode 7 is expected to kick off with Act 1 on June 27.

Valorant’s Team Deathmatch mode and new progression methods

Much like other FPS games, Valorant’s Team Deathmatch will also be a “fast-paced mode, featuring tactical gunplay and weapons across the arsenal.” Players will be able to select different Agents from the current pool and use their abilities.

Apart from that, new maps will also be added, especially for the Team Deathmatch mode. This means these maps won’t be a part of the competitive map pool of Valorant.

The devs will also bring some major changes to the progression system in the game. They are introducing a new system where you’ll be able to “unlock accessories from previous battle passes.” You will also see an update to the way how you unlock Agents and the items in their contracts from Episode 7.

And as we mentioned earlier, players will also get to see two more Agents getting added to the roster. One will be a Duelist and the other a Sentinel.