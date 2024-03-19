Valorant players convinced they’ve found the next map hidden online

Valorant players believe they might have found the next map that’ll be released in-game.

Valorant has come a long way since its release in 2020. Originally, the first-person shooter contained only three maps during its beta, with the fourth releasing with the game’s official launch.

Since then, the map pool has vastly expanded to 10 maps for players to enjoy — not including the several Team Deathmatch variant maps. But, with that said, some fans believe they might’ve found the next one that’ll be released.

In a March 17 Reddit thread, one Valorant player shared their massive discovery with the community. Testing their web crawling bot on the official Valorant website, they found a hidden wallpaper for a map named ‘Bastion’ in the site’s code.

In the replies to the post, players debated whether ‘Bastion’ would be a standard or a Team Deathmatch map. Several claimed the leaked wallpaper image looks somewhat similar to Fracture, meaning it could be another TDM release.

Others theorized that ‘Bastion’ will actually be a standard map, and could even be a double vertical site similar to that of the Counter-Strike map Nuke.

But, as many noted, the next Agent is expected to be revealed at Valorant Masters Madrid, and released at some point throughout Act 2, meaning it’s unlikely we’ll see any official confirmation from the Riot devs anytime soon.

However, given that the devs typically release a new map every Episode, with the last being the Los Angeles-inspired map called Sunset in Episode 7 Act 2, there’s a chance we could see a new release in Episode 8 Act 3. But, only time will tell.

While there is a handful of maps in-game, the devs have limited choices with a map pool, with only seven maps being in the rotation at once — a feature that many have demanded to be removed, slamming it as “awful.”