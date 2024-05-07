Young Sheldon co-creator explains big difference with Georgie & Mandy spinoff

Don’t worry Young Sheldon fans, the Cooper family lives on with Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff series with the co-creator explaining why it’ll be a different experience.

Fans have seen Sheldon Cooper from an adult prodigy and Nobel Prize winner to his origins as a young boy in Texas. With Young Sheldon ending its run after seven seasons, it was announced his brother Georgie and wife Mandy would get the spotlight in their own series.

Co-creator Steve Holland explains the spinoff will be different in one major way.

“You know, it was tricky with with Sheldon going off to college which we know happens. It’s gonna be hard to do a show with young Sheldon when Sheldon wasn’t there. And so watching Emily and Montana sort of spark together and be so much fun to watch it just felt like a natural progression and also for us, you know, their story is open-ended. We don’t know what happens.”

“In [Young] Sheldon, we always knew the end of his story from Big Bang Theory. Always knew, you know, he was gonna grow up and get married and win a Nobel Prize. And now, with Georgie and Mandy, the slate’s a little bit clean. We don’t really know what happens to them and their relationship and their lives too much,” he explained according to Collider.

Officially titled Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, the spinoff will pick up where Young Sheldon left off. Mandy and Georgie are officially married with a daughter. But unlike Sheldon’s grand storyline, fans know very little about what happened to the couple into adulthood.

It was touched upon in The Big Bang Theory that Georgie has been divorced more than once and actively dating. He also started his own tire company from scratch with it being one of the most successful in Texas. But beyond that, Georgie’s past is a bit of a mystery when he’s a younger adult.

The spinoff series hopes to explore that chapter of Georgie’s life with Mandy. It’s a hefty feat to accomplish but a fun one as its new territory with multiple storylines to explore.

There's no current release date for the spinoff series