Firefly Lane Season 2 cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Firefly Lane Season 2, the second and final chapter of the time-jumping Netflix drama.

Fans have been left biting their nails in anticipation of the second part of Firefly Lane’s Season 2 ever since the first batch of episodes dropped on Netflix last December.

There’s a lot going on in the final instalment, which is based on Kristin Hannah’s book series of the same name, with ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘00s Tully and Kate dealing with new relationships, old traumas, more newsroom drama, and a devastating diagnosis which is set to shape their lives forever.

With Season 2 Part 2 about to drop on Netflix, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast of Firefly Lane including the actors and the characters they play.

Firefly Lane Season 2 cast and characters

Other than our two besties Kate and Tully, there are plenty of important characters to take note of in Season 2, where we see the “​​Firefly Lane Girls Forever” take on entirely new challenges – sometimes alone, but mostly together.

Check out our rundown of the main cast and characters in Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 below.

Tully Hart: Katherine Heigl

Netflix

Katherine Heigl plays Tully Hart, our leading talk show host who is endlessly smart, confident, sexy, and impulsive. But as she enters Season 2, she’s still trying her best to deal with the trauma of her past – in all three eras.

Heigl’s breakout role was as Dr Izzie Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy. She also appeared in a number of 00s rom-coms including Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, and The Ugly Truth.

Kate Malarkey: Sarah Chalke

Netflix

Sarah Chalke plays Kate Malarkey, Tully’s endearingly awkward best friend to the end who dedicates her life to her husband and their daughter. But in the most recent present, she’s got a lot to contend with, including break-ups, reconciliations, the death of a loved one, and a devastating diagnosis.

Chalke played Dr Elliot Reid on Scrubs, Becky on Roseanne, and Stella on How I Met Your Mother. She also voices the part of veterinary surgeon Beth on Rick and Morty.

Young Tully: Ali Skovbye

Netflix

Ali Skovbye plays young Tully in the ‘70s, the mysterious cool girl who has a lot on her plate with her troubled mom and the sexual assault from Season 1. Thankfully, she’s got her best pal Kate by her side. They’re always on hand to support each other – even when they’re bickering.

Skovbye started acting at the age of four, going on to appear in a wide range of hit series including Smallville, Supernatural, Once Upon a Time, When Calls the Heart, Falling Skies, and The Man in the High Castle.

Young Kate: Roan Curtis

Netflix

Roan Curtis plays young Kate, the teen who was a loner until her bestie Tully moved to Firefly Lane. In Season 2, she comes out of her shell and begins dating. And even though it’s not always straightforward, she’s got her older and more experienced pal there to give her advice.

Just like Skovbye, Curtis has plenty of TV credits, including Smallville, Supernatural, Shut Eye, The Magicians, Charmed, and The Good Doctor.

Johnny Ryan: Ben Lawson

Netflix

Ben Lawson plays Johnny Ryan, ‘80s Kate’s love interest and 00’s Kate’s on-and-off-and-back-on-again husband and father to their child, having first met while working at the local TV station KPOC. In Season 2, Johnny’s dealing with the repercussions of his accident in Iraq before finally reconciling with Kate, only for her to receive her devastating health news.

Lawson started out on the soap Neighbours, before appearing in movies such as Bombshell and No Strings Attached and the Netflix series Designated Survivor, 13 Reasons Why, and Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Marah: Yael Yurman

Netflix

Yael Yurman plays Marah, Kate and Johnny’s angsty teenage daughter who struggles to handle her emotions as she deals with her sexuality and her parents going through a divorce. Although Kate gives her a hard time as the strict mom, flashbacks to the ‘70s show she wasn’t all that different at her age.

Yurman has starred in a number of shows including Once Upon a Time, The Man in the High Castle, and Snowpiercer.

Cloud: Beau Garrett

Netflix

Beau Garrett plays Cloud, Tully’s troubled mother who was grappling with a crippling drug addiction. In Season 2, she appears to have cleaned up her act and tries her best to make amends with her daughter while also dealing with the trauma she experienced as a young woman.

You may recognize Garrett from her role in the movie Tron: Legacy, or from her turn in TV shows such as The Good Doctor and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Sean: Jason McKinnon

Netflix

Jason McKinnon plays Sean, Kate’s older brother who gave her a hard time growing up, but only because deep down he was facing his own internal struggles. In Season 2, we learn more about his secret relationship with Tully in the ‘70s, while in the ‘00s he is finally able to embrace his sexuality.

McKinnon has enjoyed a number of minor roles in a variety of series such as Legends of Tomorrow, Travelers, The Man in the High Castle, The Flash, and Supernatural.

Margie: Chelah Horsdal

Netflix

Chelah Horsdal plays Margie, Kate and Sean’s mom who is much more of an archetypal parental figure than Cloud, trying her best to bring discipline to Kate and Tully’s lives.

Horsdal has appeared in various shows including The Man in the High Castle, Hell on Wheels, Star Trek: Discovery, When Calls the Heart, and Stargate SG-1.

Bud: Paul McGillion

Netflix

Paul McGillion plays Bud, Kate and Sean’s dad and Margie’s husband who, much like his wife, is a typical all-American dad. Though he and Johnny don’t get off to the best start, they eventually bond over the years.

Like many of his Firefly Lane co-stars, McGillion has a number of TV acting accolades, a few examples being Star Trek, Stargate: Atlantis, and The Flash.

Danny Diaz: Ignacio Serricchio

Netflix

Ignacio Serricchio plays Danny Diaz, aka “Sports Dan” – a sports commentator and Tully’s love interest in Season 2 who is essentially her male equivalent.

Before Firefly Lane, Serricchio had stints in General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, as well as Netflix’s Lost in Space.

Charlie: India de Beaufort

Netflix

India de Beaufort plays Charlie, a KPOC intern in the ‘80s who has more than a soft spot for Johnny. When the pair reunite in Iraq in Season 2, she tries her best to win Johnny over – even if it means putting Kate down in any way she can.

One Tree Hill, Jane By Design, Blood & Oil, Younger, One Day at a Time, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Night Court are just a number of the titles Beaufort has appeared in.

Benedict Binswanger: Greg Germann

Netflix

Greg Germann plays Benedict Binswanger, a local politician and Tully’s arch nemesis. In Season 2, we find out the pair are linked in an unexpected (and upsetting) way.

Germann has enjoyed major roles in various TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Ned and Stacey, Once Upon a Time, and Ally McBeal.

Justine Jordan: Jolene Purdy

Netflix

Jolene Purdy plays Justine Jordan, Tully’s hardworking and supportive new agent who helps her to build up her self esteem as she begins to explore a career on the world wide web.

One of her earliest roles was in the 2001 cult classic Donnie Darko. Since then, Purdy has starred in The White Lotus, WandaVision, Orange Is the New Black, and Breaking Bad.

Mutt: Brendan Taylor

Netflix

Brendan Taylor plays Mutt, the KPOC cameraman who is a loyal friend to Kate, Tully, and Johnny.

Since entering the world of acting, Taylor has appeared in the likes of Supernatural, The Arrangement, The Magicians, and Arrow.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Firefly Lane’s second chapter.

Season 1 and Season 2 Part 1 are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 Part 2 arrives on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Head here to find out if there’ll be a Season 3.