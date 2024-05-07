TV & MoviesAnime

50-year-old man charged with assaulting coworker over anime spoilers

Michael Gwilliam
oshi no ko screenshot singingPrime Video

A Japanese man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted one of his coworkers for spoiling the manga-turned-anime Oshi no Ko.

No one likes having a story spoiled for them, but one man was so upset about hearing spoilers for Oshi no Ko that he ended up resorting to violence.

According to Niche Gamer, a 50-year-old who works at the Kyoto District Legal Affairs Bureau in Japan got into a big argument with his coworker over anime.

The reports state that the government employee was chatting in his office when his subordinate began a conversation about recent developments in Oshi no Ko.

Upset about being spoiled about events in the manga before they were adapted to the anime, the man cried out, “I don’t want spoilers!” and allegedly grabbed his coworker before kicking him in the waist area.

oshi no ko screenshotPrime Video
Manga spoilers are a serious problem.

Luckily, the victim wasn’t injured, but the man ended up being arrested by Kyoto police. Meanwhile, the Legal Affairs Bureau is conducting its own investigation.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from commenting,” they said in a statement.

Oshi no Ko follows the story of a doctor and his patient reincarnated as twins of a popular Japanese idol. On April 18, 2024, the 14th volume of the manga was released. In 2023, an anime adaptation debuted with its second season scheduled for July 2024. A live-action movie is also in the works, but the original artist isn’t involved.

This isn’t the first time anime has landed someone in hot water with Japanese police. Last year, a Japanese YouTuber was arrested for uploading footage of Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace and SpyxFamily.

