Young Sheldon fans think new teaser proves George doesn’t die after all

CBS just dropped a new Young Sheldon teaser ahead of this week’s episodes, and some fans think it proves George doesn’t die after all.

Marking the first week of back-to-back episodes before the Season 7 finale, Young Sheldon has revealed a new teaser ahead that’s set to shape the course of Episode 12 — with some fans thinking George won’t die, meaning the impending funeral is a double bluff.

In the Young Sheldon clip, George and Mary sit the family down at dinner to share that George has some big news: he’s been offered a coaching job at Rice University. Considering taking it, he checks how the rest of the Coopers feel about the change, meaning they would have to move to Houston.

Missy seems overjoyed with the prospect of getting to be the new girl somewhere with “malls and a Six Flags,” while Mandy isn’t thrilled at the thought of losing babysitters — though Connie confirms that she won’t be going anywhere.

“Okay… so now thinking that George may not die?” one Instagram reel reply read. “Maybe he dies in Georgie and Mandy’s new show instead. They all actually move to Houston… and Sheldon starts college, and then Mandy, Georgie, and Meemaw are the only ones left. It makes more sense for their new shows.”

“Can we please pretend this is an alternate universe where he doesn’t die and gets to achieve all of his goals?” another comment added.

A Reddit post agreed: “I want to think that on the funeral episode that it’s not George. That the Funeral episode is for Dale or another minor character and then in the ‘Memoir’ episode Sheldon speaks about losing his father not too much longer after that. I’d like it better if it’s mentioned but not actually shown.”

While the new clip definitely puts an end to the Young Sheldon theory that George follows Sheldon to Caltech for his new role, there is still a question mark hanging over his fate. The following episode is titled ‘Funeral,’ with many of the cast returning to set dressed in black. George’s death is something fans have been aware of since The Big Bang Theory, where Sheldon reveals his dad died when he was 14 — the same age he is in Season 7.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.