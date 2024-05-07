Legend of Zelda director says movie will be “by a fan for fans”

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, director Wes Ball promised that his live-action Legend of Zelda movie is going to be “by a fan, for fans.”

Ball is currently gearing up for his latest release, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is set to continue the long-running sci-fi franchise with a new story set years after the reign of Caesar.

Given he’s also helming the highly-anticipated live-action movie adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, we took the opportunity to ask him about the project.

Although he couldn’t give much away about the film, he did tease that as a huge fan of the Nintendo game, he’s doing his best to give the fans what they want.

“I will say that Legend of Zelda is very, very important to me,” Ball told us. “It was a huge thing for me growing up, playing those games, and the tone of it. I would expect it’s going to be made by a fan for fans.”

The filmmaker went on to say, “Where that tone goes, we’ll see. But I really hope that, you know, we’ll make something that everyone’s hoping that it will be.”

Alongside his upcoming projects, Ball’s credits include the Maze Runner trilogy. Prior to his directing days, he worked as a VFX artist, and it’s this experience that no doubt assisted him when collaborating with the team behind the impeccable effects seen in his Planet of the Apes movie.

Speaking about why he’d be up for a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel, Ball said, “For me, personally, I learned so much in this movie. I had a lot of fun making it. It’s a hell of a challenge, and I learned a lot from it.

“And the cast themselves are the main reason to return. They’re just fantastic people, and the crew, of course, at Wētā FX — just everyone. It has been a dream come true. As hard as this thing was, everyone made it easy. It was really fun.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in UK cinemas on May 9 and US cinemas on May 10. You can find out if you need to watch the previous Planet of the Apes movies here, and also check out more great movie releases this month.