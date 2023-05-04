Is Will Smith playing Adolf Hitler in a Netflix series?

Is Will Smith playing Adolf Hitler in a Netflix movie or series? Yes, you read that right – and we’ve got the answer for you.

Smith is an Oscar-winning actor. He rose to fame in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, before becoming a bona fide movie star with the likes of Men in Black, Independence Day, Bad Boys, I Am Legend, and Hitch.

In the mid-aughts, he started flexing his acting muscles a bit more, taking on more challenging roles in films like Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Seven Pounds. In 2021, after two nominations, he finally took home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Smith’s currently hard at work on Bad Boys 4, but some people believe he’s taking on his toughest character yet: Adolf Hitler – is it true?

Is Will Smith playing Adolf Hitler in a Netflix movie or series?

No, Will Smith isn’t playing Hitler in a Netflix movie. Obviously.

You may have seen some images of the actor dressed in Nazi-esque garments and sporting a mustache on social media, probably attached to a post claiming them to be the “first images” from the “Adolf” series on Netflix.

This is completely untrue: these images are AI-generated via Midjourney and they’ve been used to stir up curiosity for a show that doesn’t even exist.

It’s unclear exactly who was responsible for the concept art in the first place, but the images were shared by a Facebook page called Yo soy Chilango earlier this week, with the post racking up more than 5,000 shares. Another page called Está en Netflix shared them, leading thousands more to believe the project was in development.

They’ve since made their way onto Twitter – and amazingly, people couldn’t determine whether they were fake. A few actors have played Hitler over the years, including Robert Carlyle, Martin Wuttke, and David Kross in The King’s Man’s hilarious post-credits scene, but Smith isn’t joining the club.

There you have it: Will Smith’s Adolf Hitler series won’t be happening anytime soon. In the meantime, check out our hubs for upcoming real movies and shows:

