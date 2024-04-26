The Chosen is coming to a new streaming platform — but there’s a catch

When it comes to streaming, The Chosen is a broad church, with the series set to arrive on another platform soon — but don’t get your hopes up.

Since The Chosen’s debut in 2019, it’s been available via the show’s official website and app. However, that hasn’t stopped it from being licensed to other streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Peacock, and The CW even picked it up for broadcast in the US.

On Monday, April 29, it will be added to Disney Plus and Hulu (as per What’s On Disney Plus’ report) — but don’t expect to watch The Chosen Season 4, as only the first three seasons will be available to stream.

Article continues after ad

While fans have complained about the long wait for the fourth season on streaming, there’s light at the end of the tunnel: Dallas Jenkins recently said it’s around “four to seven weeks” away. “We’re doing everything we can to give Season 4 to you as early as we can, as cheaply as we can… but unfortunately there are some legal matters we’re dealing with,” he said, citing “multiple” factors behind its delay.

Article continues after ad

Jenkins also explained that the series must remain “sustainable” long-term, with less than 5% of viewers donating to Come and See, the non-profit foundation pays for its production costs. While some may be disappointed that the fourth season isn’t out yet, the show’s addition to Disney Plus is likely another move to keep the series in the black and ensure it’ll otherwise remain free.

Article continues after ad

Reacting to the news, one viewer commented: “I’m happy for any streaming platform as long as it’s somewhere!”

“The more platforms the better. Now I just want Season 4,” another wrote, while others have expressed doubt over it coming to Disney Plus at all, since Jenkins hasn’t announced it himself. We’ll keep an eye on both platforms to make sure it arrives as reported.

In the meantime, you can pre-order The Chosen Season 4 on Blu-ray and find out more about Season 5.